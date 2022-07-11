‘American Idol’ Winner Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Tour

The crossover between “American Idol” and “The Masked Singer” continued this weekend as one former “Idol” winner was unmasked on a national tour.

“The Masked Singer” Tour started on May 28 and stopped in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday, July 8. At each location of the tour, a celebrity guest performs as “Boom Boom Box,” with clues about the celebrity posted to the tour’s Instagram page.

According to Screen Rant, the celebrity behind Boom Boom Box in Memphis was none other than “American Idol” Season 5 winner Taylor Hicks.

Hicks has led a busy and successful music career since his 2006 win. He put out several albums, starred on Broadway, wrote a memoir, and headlined a Las Vegas residency. Now, he can also add “The Masked Singer” to his resume.

And Hicks isn’t the only “American Idol” alum to appear on the show. Season 4 contestant Constantine Maroulis performed, along with Hicks’ Season 5 runner-up Katharine McPhee and finalist Chris Daughtry. Season 16 winner Maddie Poppe also performed on “The Masked Singer.”

But how did fans guess that Hicks was behind the mask? Per Screen Rant, one of his clues posted on Instagram read, “Being on stage, I feel the most at home, and getting to sing for you all is my happy place. There’s nothing better. And while I know a thing or two about winning, tonight is just really about having an incredible time!”

This definitely references the fact that he was in a singing competition and won it. But fans knew it was “American Idol” when another clue read, “Today, Boom Boom Box has become my idol.”

Before the unmasking, Hicks wowed everyone with a performance of “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks. Apparently, his option was to sing that song or “Hit Me Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears.

‘American Idol’ Winner Taylor Hicks Talks His ‘The Masked Singer’ Experience

After his unveiling on Friday, July 8, “American Idol” winner Taylor Hicks sat down with AL.com to talk about his experience.

“It was just a fun summer show. I jumped at the opportunity—a great hit, a fun look, and no strings attached,” Hicks told the outlet.

Wearing the costume was definitely a “super hot” experience, but no different than when Hicks wore an Easter Bunny costume for a job he had in the early 90s. “My gig as the Easter bunny was way more difficult,” he revealed.

At the end of the performance, the fans in the audience already knew who was behind the mask. Hicks attributes it to some harmonica music that he recorded as a clue, which is something his “American Idol” fans would recognize.

“I think the harmonica and the singing and the boots gave it away,” Hicks said.