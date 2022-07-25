‘American Idol’s Lauren Alaina Announces Major Career Move

Lauren Alaina announced her presence to the music world during the tenth season of American Idol. After it was all said and done, Alaina came in second. However, her performance on the show was enough to land her a recording contract with Mercury Records/Universal Music Group Nashville. Since then, the Georgia native has released three studio albums and has landed as many singles on the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Back in April, Lauren Alaina announced that she was parting ways with UMG Nashville. In the social media announcement, Alaina said she wanted to “spread her wings” and “close a very important chapter” in her life. Recently, Alaina announced that she has found a new label home. She just joined Chris Lane, HARDY, Morgan Wallen, and other young country stars on Big Loud Records.

Lauren Alaina Signs with Big Loud

In an interview with Billboard, Lauren Alaina said that Big Loud is a perfect fit for her. “I got a label that matches my personality: big, loud, and country,” she told the publication. She went on to say that her future output will fit that description as well.

Lauren Alaina already knows what Big Loud can do for its artists. In fact, one of her chart-toppers came as a direct result of working with her new label mate HARDY on their single “One Beer” which also featured Devin Dawson. That, and getting to know the label’s roster and management made her want to sign with them. When Billboard asked Alaina what was on her “checklist” when shopping for a new label home, she simply replied, “Big Loud.”

However, Lauren Alaina didn’t rush into signing her new contract. First, she had an in-depth conversation with the top brass at Big Loud. She met with partner/CEO Seth England, partner/producer Joey Moi, and the label’s senior vice president of marketing Candice Watkins. About that meeting, Alaina told Billboard, “We had a creative conversation about songs that I love that other people have recorded and songs that I loved of mine and kind of what we wanted the sound to be.”

Additionally, Lauren Alaina spoke to a few members of the Big Loud roster. First, she spoke to Chris Lane, her duet partner on “Dancin’ in the Moonlight.” Lane told her, “You have to [sign with Big Loud]. They will kill it for you.” Also, Alaina discussed her decision with Morgan Wallen and HARDY. Both artists were incredibly supportive. Wallen told her, “You have a really big place in this format and I think they’re gonna help you claim it.”

New Music Coming Soon

Seth England told Billboard that fans could expect new Joey Moi-produced music from Lauren Alaina by the end of the year. However, they’re still in the early stages of planning the upcoming project. Currently, though, Alaina has an idea of what she wants to do. “I really want to dig into my country roots,” she said. “I don’t think people remember like how Southern I am. If you go back and watch me on American Idol, I’m like a country girl through and through.”