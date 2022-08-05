‘American Idol’s Luke Bryan Speaks Out About His Relentless Work Ethic

If it’s Friday, that must mean American Idol judge Luke Bryan is in Milwaukee for a concert, with festival stops in Minnesota, New Jersey and Canada, before his tour picks up again in New York. That’s barely 10 days.

Whew, this country superstar, who just celebrated his 46th birthday, is a busy man. Plus, American Idol online auditions started earlier this week. And he’s hosting the CMA Awards later this year. His Raised Up Right tour continues through next January with a stop in Cancun.

Bryan says he knows no other way of living. His family includes his wife, Lina, and two sons, plus the two nieces and a nephew he adopted.

“I think with me, obviously, I’m very, very, busy professionally,” Bryan said in an interview with ABC. “I mean, I don’t even know what weekends are like. I just grew up waking up, getting after it. So, you know, work hard, play hard.”

Bryan definitely must be doing a lot of both. And he’s doing a lot of entertaining for the folks who have time to play hard. Just check out his appearance schedule. He also was part of the giant CMA Fest, which ABC aired as a three-hour special earlier this week. It’s now on Hulu.

American Idol judge Luke Bryan performs at CMA Fest (ABC)

As American Idol Starts Its 2023 Auditions, Bryan Stays Super Busy

And with all his obligations, including American Idol, he also added the CMA Awards hosting gig. It’ll be his second time as host. But this time, former NFL great Peyton Manning is a co-host.

“I’ve gotten a little more comfortable in that spot,” Bryan told ABC of his hosting gig. “So it’s going to be fun to see if Peyton, you know, see if he gets a little jittery before we go out there. It’s going to be fun to have him bring his sense of humor to the CMA stage. And there’ll be no shortage of him and I roasting each other up there.”

American Idol won’t air until early 2023. But the show started its massive, 50-state audition process this past Wednesday. It starts with online auditions as producers scour the country for the best talent.

But Bryan just can’t quit American Idol during the summer. This past Monday, he served as a guest host with Ryan Seacrest on the Live with Kelly and Ryan morning show. Seacrest, of course, is the long-time host of American Idol, dating back to when the reality talent competition started on Fox.

Seacrest posted a video of the two on his Instagram page. He captioned it “Luke Bryan knows how to make an entrance.”

Bryan and the rest of the American Idol judging crew are returning for their sixth year. Those deals were announced late last month. Lionel Richie and Katy Perry also judge with Bryan, the lone country music representative. Seacrest also returns to host the show.