‘America’s Got Talent’: Chapel Hart Drops Hints About New Music Release

America’s Got Talent sensation Chapel Hart teased their fans about new music Monday. So what might this country girl group have in store for next week’s championship?

The final 11 AGT semifinalists will perform Tuesday and then learn Wednesday if they make it to the America’s Got Talent final show. But for country music singers like Chapel Hart and Drake Milligan, who have already qualified for the finals, will they stick with original songs or go the cover route?

Chapel Hart received a rare Golden Buzzer from all four judges and host Terry Crews back in June after performing “You Can Have Him Jolene,” one of their original songs. Then for the semifinals, the group of two sisters and their first cousin sang another original — “The Girls Are Back in Town.” Both songs jumped to the top 10 of iTunes after the semifinals. And both songs were high energy. You wanted to turn the music up extra loud as you turned your living room into a dance hall.

Who’s ready for some new Chapel Hart music?! — Chapel Hart (@ChapelHartBand) September 5, 2022

The America’s Got Talent finals are next Tuesday and Wednesday. And the smartest finalists already are prepped to take advantage of all that national publicity. Chapel Hart released the September portion of their appearance calendar. Whether they win AGT or not, the group heads to Nashville for their debut performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage. That’s the 17th. They’re also included in the Next Women of Country Showcase. That’s also in Nashville on Sept. 28.

Meanwhile, Drake Mulligan, who was the first performer to qualify for the America’s Got Talent finale, also is doing significant things next week. He’s releasing his album, named for where he grew up, on Sept. 15. Both the songs he performed on AGT were originals. And both topped the iTunes country chart. Judge Simon Cowell said he initially was concerned that Milligan would drop out before the semifinals. That’s because Milligan’s career got such a jolt he no longer needed to prove himself on AGT.

Gearin' up for a crazy couple weeks with the @AGT Finale and the release of my debut album Dallas/Fort Worth. Let's gooo ⚡️ #AGT



Pre-save/pre-add it here: https://t.co/fnqIJ4h2qn pic.twitter.com/3cli32Al9I — Drake Milligan (@DrakeMilligan) September 2, 2022

Tuesday’s fifth semifinal features the dance group, The Myyas. Judge Sofia Vergara gave them the coveted Golden Buzzer during the audition process. And the group is the last buzzer winner to compete. They’re from Beirut, Lebanon and have been around for a decade. The team even won Arabs Got Talent in 2019. Top prize was a car and more than $50,000. The dance troupe also made it to the semifinal round of Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions.

So let’s circle back to Chapel Hart and their newfound America’s Got Talent fans. Yes, folks are ready for some new music.

“HELL TO THE YES WE ARE READY!” wrote one fan. “I hope that was a rhetorical question,” replied another.

So yes, they’re ready for new music and the America’s Got Talent finale.