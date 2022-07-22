‘America’s Got Talent’ Sensation Chapel Hart Invited To Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Next Month

Country vocal group Chapel Hart, who were sensational on this season of “America’s Got Talent,” have been invited to make their Grand Ole Opry Debut this August.

The all-Black woman group, made up of sisters Danica and Devyn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle, received a golden buzzer after their fantastic audition. The July 19 episode featured the group and their original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” which the group said was a response to Dolly Parton’s classic hit, “Jolene.”

The group explained during their audition that they have been singing for years, but it has been hard for them to break into the country music industry because they are a Black group. After an amazing performance, all 4 judges, as well as host Terry Crews, decided the group had earned a golden buzzer, immediately sending them to the live shows.

Chapel Hart Invited to Perform at Grand Ole Opry

The day after their brilliant audition, the group tweeted “Ya know what would be the icing on this triple layer German chocolate cake of a day? If the @opry invited us to sing there!”

The next day, the Grand Ole Opry responded — and granted their wish. In a quote tweet, they said, “Triple layer? Check. Opry Debut August 20th?” with a photo of a chocolate cake.

The group responded soon after, saying “IS THIS REAL LIFE?!?! We graciously accept… as soon as pick our jaws up off of the floor”.

The Grand Ole Opry is a live music venue located in Nashville. The website describes it as “the stage for legends, superstars, and rising talent.” The group is undeniably ecstatic to be invited to perform.

The invitation is not the only recognition the talented women are receiving. Dolly Parton also quote tweeted the video of their audition, saying, “What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand! Carl’s birthday is today so I think I’ll hang on to him, and I’m not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday ;) #AGT”.

When the group received the golden buzzer, all of the golden buzzers had technically been used already on previous acts — including Terry Crews’ buzzer. However, Chapel Hart’s audition stunned them all so much that they decided it was deserved to give them one. Simon Cowell, a notoriously difficult-to-please judge, was even smitten by the group. “Trust me, I needed you today. I mean, that was fantastic. I love you, and I love the choreography going on around you. It was just brilliant. You’ve just got to break down that door, and you may have broken down that door with that performance, trust me,” he told Chapel Hart.

To watch the group’s show-stopping audition, click here.