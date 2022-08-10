‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Announces Debut Country Album

America’s Got Talent Country crooner Drake Milligan has finally announced that his debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, will hit shelves and music streaming services on September 15th.

Milligan’s record will include 14 original songs that highlight his hometown roots in a traditional Country style that has a hint of a modern twist.

Tony Brown, who has worked with legends such as Reba McEntire and George Strait, produced Dallas/Fort Worth with the help of songwriter and producer Brandon Hood. Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group serves as the singer’s label.

Drake Milligan announced the date today on his official Instagram page.

“It’s been a long time comin’!” he wrote. “My debut album Dallas/Fort Worth will be available on September 15th! I am so proud of all 14 songs on this record and I can’t wait to share it with y’all. You can go ahead pre-save/pre-add it right now at the link in my bio.”

Drake Milligan Shares the Inspiration Behind ‘Dallas/Fort Worth’

In a statement, Drake Milligan explained that “as a lifelong country music fan,” it has been his “dream to make a full-length record that pays homage to traditional country roots, while still bringing new sounds and energy to the genre.”

“As a native son of the Dallas/Fort Worth area, I’ve always been intrigued by the difference between the two cities, he continued. “First there’s Dallas: a city determined to prove that everything really is bigger in Texas. Then, just 30 miles to the west, there’s Fort Worth: a city that holds true to its stockyard roots with a taut rope around its cowboy brand.”

While creating the album, his “goal” was to highlight the cities’ unique “distinctions” in two parts.



“On Dallas, the songs have a little more polish on their boots. On Fort Worth, there are nods to those traditional Honky-Tonkin’, Western swingin’, cowboy culture roots that I’m based in,” he shared.

Milligan first made waves when he stepped on the stage of America’s Got Talent in 2022. Though, he wasn’t new to those who are truly fans of Country. The 23-year-old has been living in Nashville, TN, writing and recording his original pieces for years. And he also played Elvis Presley, who happens to be one of his biggest idols, in two projects, Nobody (2014) and Sun Records (2017).

Drake Milligan signed with Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group on July 6, 2021, and released a self-titled EP less than three weeks later. The five-track record hit No. 1 on the iTunes Country Album chart. And it included his America’s Got Talent single Sounds Like Something I’d Do, which earned a music video that reached the top of the iTunes Video chart.

