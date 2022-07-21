‘America’s Got Talent’s Viral Sensation Chapel Hart Hits the Top of the iTunes Chart

That didn’t take long! Chapel Hart went from golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent to No. 1 on the iTunes chart.

Now that’s a break the country group from Poplarville, Mississippi wanted to experience. The women from Chapel Hart tweeted a screen shot of the hottest country music downloads. And there was their album, “The Girls Are Back in Town,” featuring their original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” They were ahead of heavyweights like Zach Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapleton. May we say just wow.

The tweet: “Y’all really tryna give ya girls a heart attack!! Not #1 on iTunes?!?!?”

🤯 Y’all really tryna give ya girls a heart attack!! Not #1 on iTunes?!?!? pic.twitter.com/q4vE7Mh93G — Chapel Hart (@ChapelHartBand) July 20, 2022

Newest America’s Got Talent Stars Say Dolly Is Their Inspiration

Within 24 hours of their appearance on America’s Got Talent, Chapel Hart got a shoutout from Dolly Parton, the group’s favorite singer, and saw their Twitter following more than double. Plus, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler gave them a social media “heeeeeey.”

This country group definitely is good at tweeting. When they saw the Dolly mention, they just had to blast it. Wouldn’t you? So how’s this for a clever way to humble brag without appearing too thirsty.

“Here ye! Here ye! The QUEEN has spoken!!! And can somebody call the mortician cause we just died a little bit.”

This was all after Dolly saw the America’s Got Talent performance and took note of Jolene 2.0. Parton tweeted: “What a fun new take on my song, Chapel Hart Band! Carl’s birthday (her husband) is today so I think I’ll hang on to him, and I’m not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday.”

In the original “Jolene,” Dolly sang about an auburn-haired woman with ivory skin and emerald eyes who was trying to steal her man. Parton said to Jolene: “you could have your choice of men, but I could never love again. He’s the only one for me Jolene.”

Chapel Hart told Jolene to keep the man. “Well I’m tired of second chances, and these sad ass circumstances. He’s your problem, good luck keeping him home. … You can have him Jolene.”

🎺🎺Here ye! Here ye! The 👑QUEEN👑 has spoken!!! And can somebody call the mortician cause we just died a little bit 🫠🥹😭😆 https://t.co/bdEc7ARIGp — Chapel Hart (@ChapelHartBand) July 20, 2022

Simon Cowell Predicted Group Would Break Down Nashville’s Door

On America’s Got Talent, the singers told the judges they were having a difficult time breaking through in the crowded Nashville scene.

“Country music doesn’t always look like us,” said Chapel Hart lead singer Danica Hart. But when they finished performing, AGT judge Simon Cowell told them “you’ve just got to break down the door. And you may have just broken down the door with that performance.”

A day after the America’s Got Talent audition, you can hear that door splintering. Danica, along with sister Devynn and their cousin, Trea Swindle, are going places. By Wednesday afternoon, country star Darius Rucker announced he was including Chapel Hart on his next record.

And their America’s Got Talent golden buzzer performance also is worth another look. The video on YouTube now is nearing two million views. Give it a listen. You’ll want to dance.