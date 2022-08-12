amy-grant-postpones-more-than-20-fall-tour-dates-to-recover-after-bike-accident

Citing more time to recover after a bicycling accident on July 27, Amy Grant has postponed more than 20 fall tour dates in September and October. The 24 tour dates will be rescheduled throughout February, March, and April 2023. Tickets will be honored at the new dates.

“Amy is getting stronger every day,” said Amy’s manager, Jennifer Cooke, in a statement. “Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals. However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina. She wants to be able to give 100 percent when she tours. And, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates. She will resume touring with her Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith and her annual Christmas At The Ryman residency with her husband Vince Gill. Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way. Thank you.”

Amy was hospitalized on July 27 after a cycling accident near Harpeth Hills Golf Course (about 12 miles southwest of downtown Nashville). Vanderbilt Medical Center admitted Amy on July 27, and she stayed two nights.

Previously, Amy rescheduled four of her August tour dates.

Amy Grant: The Queen of Christian Pop

Amy Grant is one of the most decorated contemporary Christian music artists of all time. During her 40-plus-year career, she has sold more than 17 million albums, according to the RIAA. Her 1991 album, Heart in Motion, has been certified 5X Platinum for sales of 5 million units. In addition, she has three Multi-Platinum albums, four Platinum albums, and six Gold albums.

In addition to winning six Grammy Awards, Grant has copped 26 Dove Awards.

Amy has a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Music City Walk of Fame. She is also a member of the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.

Last week, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced that Amy Grant will be one of five Honorees who will receive the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements at a gala on Dec. 4.

Amy Grant married Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill in 2000. They have one daughter together, Corrina Gill, 21.