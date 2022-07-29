Amy Grant Released From Hospital, Postpones 4 Tour Dates

Amy Grant is “resting comfortably” at home after being discharged from Vanderbilt Medical Center on July 29, following a bicycling accident on July 27. However, Amy will have to postpone four upcoming tour dates as she recovers.

Amy was hospitalized on July 27 after a cycling accident near Harpeth Hills Golf Course (about 12 miles southwest of downtown Nashville). Vanderbilt Medical Center admitted Amy on July 27, and she stayed two nights. According to an email sent to Outsider on July 29 from Velvet Kelm, Amy’s representative at The Media Collective, Amy is now “resting comfortably” at home.

“Earlier this week Amy Grant was in an accident after hitting a pothole while out riding her bicycle with a friend (note: she was wearing a helmet),” wrote Kelm. “Following a brief hospitalization where she was treated for her injuries, doctors have ordered additional recovery time at home for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably.”

Amy will reschedule upcoming tour dates in Knoxville, Tenn. (Aug. 18), Chattanooga, Tenn. (Aug 19), Johnson City, Tenn. (Aug. 20), and Wilmington, N.C. (Aug. 21).

“Due to the doctor’s orders she has had to postpone her upcoming August concerts (Knoxville, Chattanooga, Johnson City, Wilmington),” continued Kelm. “The concerts have been rescheduled for April and June, 2023.” Representation assures all existing tickets are still good. There are no other changes to her touring schedule at this time. Go to AmyGrant.com for the latest concert schedule and details.”

Amy Grant: The Queen of Christian Pop

Amy Grant is one of the most decorated contemporary Christian music artists of all time. During her 40-plus-year career, she has sold more than 17 million albums, according to the RIAA. Her 1991 album, Heart in Motion, has been certified 5X Platinum for sales of 5 million units. In addition, she has three Multi-Platinum albums, four Platinum albums, and six Gold albums.

In addition to winning six Grammy Awards, Grant has copped 26 Dove Awards.

Amy has a star on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Music City Walk of Fame. She is also a member of the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame.

Last week, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced that Amy Grant will be one of five Honorees who will receive the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements at a gala on Dec. 4.

Amy Grant married Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill in 2000. They have one daughter together, Corrina Gill, 21.