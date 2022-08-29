Amy Grant Releases Statement Thanking Fans for Support After Bike Accident

Before dominating the genre of pop music, singer Amy Grant started as a Christian artist. During the 80s and 90s, she received the title of the Queen of Christian Pop as she sold over 30 million albums worldwide. On top of that, she won 22 gospel awards and six Grammy awards. She is also the first Christian artist to have an album go platinum. With Grant still performing, the 61-year-old recently had a health scare when she tumbled off her bike, crashing to the ground. With Grant unconscious for upwards of 15 minutes, the star gave fans an update about her current medical condition.

Releasing a statement on her official Instagram page, Amy Grant admitted to taking some time for recovery. “I want to say thank you to everyone who has written me a note, sent flowers or gifts, or said a prayer on my behalf. I’m one month into a recovery that has held so many unexpected hidden gifts. On the advice of my doctors and other friends who have been through similar experiences of recovery, I am choosing to give myself the gift of a very simple fall season. I look forward to making music with Michael W. and Vince during the Christmas season. With deep appreciation and joy…. xo Amy.”

Amy Grant Continues To Heal As Shows Canceled

Taking a leisurely bike ride near the Harpeth Hills Golf Course in Nashville, Amy Grant accidentally struck a pothole, causing her to fall off. Luckily, her husband, country music legend Vince Gill explained she was wearing a helmet at the time. In another Instagram post for Amy Grant, it read, “Earlier this week Amy Grant was in an accident after hitting a pothole while riding her bicycle with a friend (note: she was wearing a helmet).”

With the singer having to cancel numerous upcoming shows, the post added, “Due to the doctor’s orders she has had to postpone her upcoming August concerts (Knoxville, Chattanooga, Johnson City, Wilmington). The concerts have been rescheduled for April and June, 2023. All tickets will be honored at the new performance dates. There are no other changes to her touring schedule at this time. Go to Amy’s website for the latest concert schedule and details.”

Giving more details about Amy Grant’s recovery and future on the stage, her manager Jennifer Cooke, said, “Amy is getting stronger every day.” She added, “However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina. She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals start for the fall dates.”