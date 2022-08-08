Amy Grant Reportedly ‘Making Progress’ as She Recovers From Nashville Bike Accident

Looking back over her career so far, singer Amy Grant, called The Queen of Christian Pop, sold over 30 million records and won six Grammy Awards. To keep adding to her success, her Christian album was the first Christian record to go platinum. Receiving her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the famed singer was honored for her mark on the entertainment industry. While not slowing down, recently, friends and family were concerned for Grant when she had a bike accident that left her with a concussion and unconscious for close to 10 minutes.

On July 27, Amy Grant fell while on a bicycle ride in Nashville. Luckily, the singer’s friends joined her on the ride and called for help. On Sunday, her representative told Billboard, “She is making progress every day. As Vince has announced during his concerts at the Ryman, she has a concussion and has needed a lot a lot of downtime and peace and quiet to recover. When she hit the pothole she was thrown from her bike and hit her head hard and was knocked out for about 10 [minutes] before being transported to the hospital by ambulance. Every day she gets stronger and more alert/energetic.”

Vince Gill Honors Wife Amy Grant

Finishing up a four-night residency in Nashville, Amy Grant’s husband, Vince Gill, called their daughter, Corinna, to the stage to sing a song for her mother. Shared on Facebook, Gill said, “We’re gonna do this song that I wrote for my wife, Amy. We haven’t been doing it much, but because of her accident and everything she’s been going through, we’ve been thinkin’ a lot about her. I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing the song I wrote for her.”

Given the seriousness of the fall, Amy Grant canceled her tour dates in the month of August, focusing solely on her recovery. The singer admitted that she is working constantly to get back to the stage and her fans.

Knowing how to ride a bike, Amy Grant’s accident happened due to a pothole in the road. Not seeing the obstacle, Grant’s bike hit the hole, throwing her to the ground. Again, unconscious for nearly 10 minutes, she finally woke before medical staff transported her to the nearby hospital.

Amy Grant is no stranger to hospitals as she received a diagnosis of partial anomalous pulmonary return which led to open-heart surgery. She said at the time, “I think women tend to put their health on the back burner. It’s more like, ‘Oh, my children, my grandchildren, my work, my spouse.’ All of those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you go, ‘Oh, I got nothing on the radar,’ just get somebody else to check it out.”