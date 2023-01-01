Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Pointer Sisters Singer, Dead at 74

Legendary singer Anita Pointer of the Grammy-winning group Pointer Sisters has passed away. According to reports from Robert Neal, Pointer’s publicist, she died after a long battle with cancer. She was 74.

Poiner, who made a name for herself as an iconic pop, country, and R&B artist, had a string of hits throughout the ’70s and ’80s, including “I’m So Excited,” “Jump (For My Love)” and “Fire.”

Per reports from Neal, at the time of her passing, she was surrounded by her loved ones at her Beverly Hills home.

During her lifetime, she was the second eldest of four sisters. Her two sisters, June and Bonnie, started singing as a pair in 1969. They soon evolved into a trio when Pointer joined them after she decided to quit her job as a secretary.

Later, the group became a quartet for some time with Ruth. However, she later left in the 1970s, and thus the group became a trio again. The group also has two brothers, Fritz and Aaron.

Sadly, Pointer was also preceded in death by her daughter Jada, who passed away in 2003. As a result, Pinter became the guardian of her granddaughter, Roxie McKain Pointer.

After Pointer passed away, her family released an official statement. “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace. She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us,” they said. “Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.”

The sisters first garnered a love for singing during their childhood when they began singing in their church’s choir in Oakland, California. Their father was a pastor.

Their inaugural album from 1973 created their first hit single, “Yes We Can Can.” Other hits included 1978’s “Fire,” 1980’s He’s So Shy” in 1980, “Slow Hand” in 1981, and “Neutron Dance,” “Automatic” and “Jump” in 1983. However, “I’m So Excited” from 1982 remains an iconic hit from the group.

In 1974, the group won a Grammy for their crossover hit “Fairytale” from That’s a Plenty album. Elvis Presley would go to record a rendition of the song.

The group would also win two more Grammy awards in 1984 for “Automatic,” from their album Breakout.

Pointer’s passing also comes after her sister Bonnie, one of the group’s founding members who left the group in the 1970s to pursue a solo career, died in 2020. She was 69. In addition, the youngest sister, June, passed away in 2006.