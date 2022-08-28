arcade-fire-singer-win-butler-faces-serious-criminal-allegations

For Arcade Fire, they are mostly known for being an indie rock band that features the husband-wife duo of Win Butler and Regine Chassagne, but they also received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Score at the Academy Awards. The band scored the film Her in 2013. Arcade Fire’s debut album Funeral is still considered to be one of the greatest albums of the 2000s. Recently, the band made headlines when frontman Win Butler was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Not denying the interactions, Butler admitted to the relations but said they were all consensual.

According to a publication by Pitchfork, three women came forward to recall their interactions with Win Butler. The incidents took place between 2016 and 2020. The females ranged between the ages of 18 and 23. At the time, Butler was 36. All three noted their times with the singer included touching, kissing, and even receiving unsolicited nude photos from Butler. All three were non-consensual.

A fourth person, who considers themselves gender-fluid, stepped forward as well, telling that Butler, “pinned me up against the wall and was aggressively grabbing my body and sticking his tongue down my throat. It was an attempt to be sexy, and it was so not OK in the context.”

Win Butler Denies The Allegations

Again, with Win Butler already revealing his relationships outside of his marriage with fans and his wife, the singer denied the new allegations. He told Pitchfork, “I have had consensual relationships outside of my marriage. I have connected with people in person, at shows, and through social media, and I have shared messages of which I am not proud. Every single one of these interactions has been mutual and always between consenting adults. It is deeply revisionist, and frankly just wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise.”

Win Butler added an apology if his actions were misinterpreted. “I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors. That simply, and unequivocally, never happened. While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior.”

As for Win Butler’s wife, Regine Chassagne, who married him in 2003, she released a statement, defending her husband. “Win is my soulmate, my songwriting partner, my husband, the father of my beautiful boy. He has been my partner in life and in music for 20 years. And for all of the love in our lives, I have also watched him suffer through immense pain. I have stood by him because I know he is a good man who cares about this world, our band, his fans, friends, and our family. . . I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did. He has lost his way and he has found his way back.”