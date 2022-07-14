Ashley McBryde Reveals She’s Returning to Touring After Time Away

Country music sensation Ashley McBryde has been on hiatus for a period of time but announced on Wednesday that she’s back. McBryde delivered a message on her Instagram account that she’ll be back on the road this weekend. You can see the rest of what she wrote below. One thing that she didn’t elaborate on is what took her away for this period of time. In a hint of possible explanation down the road, she writes, “More on that someday.”

Fans were digging this news, too. One writes, “So happy!!!!! Will be at the show in Va beach Friday and was not going if Ashley wouldn’t be there.” Another fan shares, “Love you Ashley. You are a real trooper. When I saw you in Las Cruces you were still in pain from horse accident. It took 2 men to help you up the steps. But you knocked it out of the ballpark with your great performance.”

Concert In Virginia Beach Will Be First One Back For Ashley McBryde

Back in June, she and her team announced that McBryde would be out for a few weeks. McBryde did not elaborate in this statement either the exact nature or reasons for her to miss shows. She was supposed to be part of the bill along with Dierks Bentley. But he would announce that Elle King was going to join him instead. Apparently, one of her fans stated that she would be looking forward to seeing McBryde in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

That is a Friday concert with Bentley and Travis Denning at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. Now that she’s back on tour, get ready to see her at the Blame My Roots Country Music Festival at Valleyview Campgrounds in Belmont, Ohio, on July 16. Other appearances include the Faster Horses Festival 2022 and at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., on the weekend of July 22-24.

But we’ve also gotten a little more in-depth about McBryde and her career. She sat down for an interview with Outsider’s Marty Smith on The Marty Smith Podcast. After suffering a major fall off of a horse, she said people had to do CPR on her. Yet just one week later, McBryde would be back up on stage doing what she loves to do best. The singer also shared a mantra about really getting into the business of country music. She holds onto this one a lot, saying, “If I don’t do it, I might die.” For whatever reason, McBryde needed to be away for a bit yet she’s now back on stage. It’ll be good to see her perform and her fans will be there cheering her on every note of the way.