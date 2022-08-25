Authorities Dismiss Michelle Branch’s Domestic Assault Case

Earlier this month, Michelle Branch, one of two artists that make up the early 2000s duo The Wreckers, faced arrest after cops were called to her home following calls of a domestic violence dispute. Now, following her arrest and release, authorities have dismissed the singer’s case. That said, at this time, specifics as to why are not available.

According to TMZ, Branch was arrested on August 11th. Cops arrived to break up a domestic dispute after the former slapped her estranged husband, The Black Keys band member Patrick Carney, “one to two times.” Just over two weeks following the encounter, TMZ reports Branch’s case has been “called off” by prosecutors.

Per the outlet, the singer’s case was dismissed at the request of the state though, as mentioned, details remain unclear.

Upon her arrest, Michelle Branch was charged with domestic assault with a bail set at $1,000. Soon after her arrest, however, authorities released her early as she’s currently breastfeeding her and Carney’s six-month-old child.

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney wed three years ago. However, amid the assault charge, The Wreckers singer has called it quits with her husband. Their split comes as Michelle Branch accused Carney of cheating.

Now, following the case’s dismissal, we can’t be certain whether Branch will move forward with her upcoming tour. That said, should things go as planned, the singer’s upcoming tour information is available here.

The Wreckers’ Jessica Harp Shows Support for Michelle Branch

Jessica Harp is the second half of the singing duo, The Wreckers. The pair originally came together to form the country music group in 2005. She and Branch are most widely known in country music for hits like “Leave the Pieces” and “My, Oh My.” Now, years after the duo’s formation and following Branch’s assault charges, Harp is showing support for her longtime partner.

Taking to Instagram with a collection of old and new photos, Harp simply wrote in the caption, “Btw, I love you,” and tagged Michelle Branch with her handle.

Obviously, the former The Wreckers band member never actually addressed Branch’s arrest, however, as this American Entertainment piece points out, the timing is uncanny and not likely a coincidence.

As we await further news from authorities regarding the country music singer’s dropped charges, let’s take a look at the accused’s statements following her confrontation.

Addressing her husband’s alleged infidelity, Branch said, “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Aside from their infant daughter, born in February, Branch and Carney also share a son, born in 2018.