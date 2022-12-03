Axl Rose Speaks Out After Guns N’ Roses Fan Claims to Have Been Hit in Face by Microphone

A fan was allegedly injured by a microphone tossed by Axl Rose during a recent Guns N’ Roses concert, and he has issued a response. On Nov. 29, a GNR show in Adelaide, Australia drew in a huge crowd – one of which was Rebecca Howe. When the performance ended, Rose chucked his microphone into the audience. Howe asserts that the microphone struck her in the face, causing severe injuries.

“He took a bow and then he launched the microphone out to the crowd … and then bang, right on the bridge of my nose,” Howe told the Adelaide Advertiser. “My mind went, ‘Oh my God, my face is caved in’.”

Appearing in photos posted on social media, Howe has damage to her nose and two black eyes. These injuries were allegedly a result of the shock and hyperventilation she experienced after the event. Fortunately, an off-duty police officer was there to help her through it. What if it was a couple of inches to the right or left?” Howe wondered. “I could have lost an eye … What if it hit me in the mouth and I broke my teeth? … If my head was turned and it hit me in the temple, it could have killed me.”

Axl Rose plans to stop a long-standing GNR tradition

Axl Rose tweeted a long message in response to Howe’s claim. “It’s come to my attention that a fan may have been hurt at our show in Adelaide, Australia,” Axl wrote. “[She was] possibly being hit by the microphone at the end of the show when I traditionally toss the mic to the fans. If true, obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in any way hurt anyone at our shows anywhere.”

Of course, Axl Rose pointed out what almost any GNR fan must be thinking. The rocker mentioned that fans have been well-aware of the mic toss being a “known part of the very end of our performance” for over three decades. “Regardless, in the interest of public safety from now on we’ll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to our fans during or at our performances,” Rose wrote.

However, the fan in Australia isn’t the first to claim injury from one of Rose’s flying microphones. A man was hit in the mouth by a microphone during a 2013 performance of Guns N’ Roses in Perth. He needed $5,000 worth of dental work. Earlier this week, Rose scolded an Australian fan who attempted to use a drone to film the concert from the Gold Coast. “To the anonymous Mr Drone flyer, you’re a f***ing c**t,” Axel belted from the stage. The music legend politely requested that people not bring drones to future concerts.

Guns N’ Roses will finish their trip to the Southern Hemisphere on Dec. 10 in New Zealand.