B-52’s Reveal Farewell Tour Dates

If you’ve never had the pleasure of watching the B-52’s perform live music, your last chance is upon you. Today, the band announced that it will bid fans farewell with its last tour ever—well, on “Planet Earth” anyway.

For the final shows, the B-52’s will do a short 11-city trip across the US. Stops will begin on August 22nd in Washington and end on November 11th in its home state of Georgia.

And while the band just only shared the news, they’re ready to get the show on the road. Pre-sale starts tomorrow (April 27) at 12 p.m.

To help members Kate Pierson, Fred Schneider, and Cindy Wilson say “goodbye,” KC and the Sunshine Band and the Tubes will also join the stage during select events. And to kick off the festivities, the B-52’s will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tomorrow.

Seattle, WA August 22 McCaw Hall

Mashantucket, CT September 29 Foxwoods Casino

Boston, MA September 30 MGM Music Hall

Washington, DC October 1 The Anthem

Chicago, IL October 7 Chicago Theatre

New York, NY October 13 and 14 Beacon Theatre

Atlantic City, NJ October 15 Ovation Hall – Ocean Casino

Las Vegas, NV October 19, 21, and 22 The Venetian Theatre

San Francisco, CA October 28 and 29 The Masonic Auditorium

Los Angeles, CA November 4 YouTube Theater

Atlanta, GA November 11 The Fox Theatre

The B-52’s will Also Say Farewell in a Documentary Set to Release Next Year

And it seems that the B-52’s have been planning to say goodbye for some time, too. While we’ve all been expecting to watch the new wave band travel the US for eternity, they’ve been filming a documentary to memorialize their historic legacy.

In a yet-to-be-named film, the three remaining band members will explore how they worked their way through New York City’s post-punk underground scene to become Grammy-winning sensations that are still relevant more than 40 years after the release of their debut album.

“Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends’ at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world. It’s been cosmic,” band co-founder Pierson said, per Variety.

“It has been a wild ride,” fellow founding member Wilson added. “That’s for sure. We feel truly blessed to have had an amazing career encouraging folks to dance, sing along with us, and feel they can be whomever they are with our music.”

The documentary is set to premiere sometime in early 2023.