Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Breaks Down in Tears Onstage During Tribute To Aaron Carter

The Backstreet Boys honored their fellow pop star, Aaron Carter, during their show in London on Sunday night. “Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” Kevin Richardson said. Meanwhile, his bandmate and Aaron’s older brother, Nick Carter, fought back tears beside him on stage. “We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize that Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old. He was a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well wishes and all the support.”

As Richardson spoke, it seemed as if Nick wiped his eyes with his hand. The other Backstreet Boys members noticed Nick was struggling. A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough walked over to console him in a group hug. It looked like even Littrell needed to wipe away some tears from his own eyes too.

Dorough then spoke up to pay tribute to Aaron. “We’d like to dedicate this next song to our little brother Aaron Carter. You will be missed brother.” The band’s 2013 hit “Breathe” was the next song played. Footage of the touching moment was shared on Twitter

Prior to Richardson’s speech, the band performed “No Place.”

A photo montage of each band member with his family played on the screens above them as the music played. The video footage then switched to photos of Nick and Aaron at different stages in their lives, before showing a picture of Aaron with the words “Aaron Carter 1987-2022.”

The Backstreet Boys will remain on tour despite the tragedy

Variety reports that this week, the Backstreet Boys will continue with their European tour as planned. Nick Carter paid tribute to his younger brother Aaron, who died at the age of 34 on Saturday. According to reports, the singer was found unresponsive in his bath at his home in Los Angeles.

On Saturday, Carter took to Instagram to post a series of heartwarming images of him and his brother through the years, captioning the image gallery with an emotional statement. “My heart has been broken today,” Carter wrote. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed,” he continued.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss,” Carter wrote. “But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, please take care of my baby brother.”