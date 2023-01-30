Barrett Strong, Legendary Motown Singer & Songwriter, Dead at 81

Motown great Barrett Strong died on January 29, 2023. He was 81 years old. The Mowtown Museum broke the news with a social media statement on Sunday.

The organization did not share a cause of death.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of legendary @classicmotown singer and songwriter Barrett Strong. The voice behind @motownrecords’ first hit, the iconic “Money (That’s What I Want),” the Museum’s post began.

The Grammy-winning trailblazer made his musical debut when he was just a boy as he toured through Detroit, MI with his siblings. Shortly after turning 18, he “caught the attention of Jackie Wilson,” the post reads. Wilson then introduced Strong to Motown founder Berry Gordy.

Barrett Strong had a record deal with Gody’s Tamla Records in April 1959. That same month, he dropped his first single, Let’s Rock.

“Barrett was not only a great singer and piano player, but he, along with his writing partner Norman Whitfield, created an incredible body of work, primarily with the Temptations. Their hit songs were revolutionary in sound and captured the spirit of the times,” Gordy wrote in a statement, per USA Today.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends,” he continued. “Barrett is an original member of the Motown family and will be missed by all of us.”

Barrett Strong Penned Some of Motown’s Most Acclaimed Hits

Strong ended up bringing Money (That’s What I Want) to life in just one day in July 1959. The single made waves in the music world and reached the No. 2 spot on the U.S. R&B charts.

The song also reached #23 on Billboard’s Hot 100, and decades later it landed on Rolling Stone’s The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list.

The icon later worked with legendary producer Norman Whitfield to write some of the genre’s most notable classics, including I Heard It Through the Grapevine, Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone, and Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me).

Barrett Strong and earned his Grammy in 1973 for his work on Papa Was a Rollin Stone, which was recorded by The Temptations. The organization also honored him with two more nominations. His first nod came in 1969 for I Wish It Would Rain and in 1972 for Smiling Faces Sometimes.

“Barrett’s prolific career and contributions as one of Motown’s top lyricists earned him induction into the @songwritershof in 2004,” the organization added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and Motown family and fans around the world.