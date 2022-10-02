Beatles Legend Ringo Starr Forced to Cancel Concert After Falling Ill

Early in the summer, Ringo Starr was forced to postpone a whopping twelve North American concerts when two members of his All-Starr Band tested positive for COVID-19. The legendary Beatles drummer already had a fall tour on the schedule, beginning on September 23 and wrapped up a month later on October 20.

Though a minor inconvenience for fans, taking the postponed dates onto the fall tour was better than canceling them altogether. Unfortunately, however, it appears illness has affected that tour as well.

Last night, fans were devastated to learn that the concert at the Four Winds Casino in Michigan has been canceled a few short hours before the show. Ringo Starr and his All-Starr Band were also scheduled to perform tonight (October 2) at Mystic Lake Casino in Minnesota. But sadly, that concert was also postponed late last night, as confirmed by casino representatives.

“The Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band concert scheduled for Sun. in the Mystic Showroom has been postponed,” the casino wrote on Twitter. “Ringo is sick and was hoping to be able to perform, hence the late notice, but it has affected his voice. Ringo does not have COVID-19.”

“He and the band send peace and love to all the fans who were planning to come out and see the show,” they continued. “A rescheduled date will be announced in the future. All original tickets will be honored for the new date.”

Ringo Starr Explains His Health Regimen

Though currently suffering from a mystery illness, Ringo Starr is typically the picture of health. The 82-year-old drummer and singer never seems to age. On the contrary, he’s continued to perform endless high-energy concerts well into his golden years.

According to the musician, this is because “rest” is nothing short of a dirty word. “I go to the gym a lot,” he explained to USA Today. “I work out to get my heart racing to shift the stuff that gets jammed in your arteries. I’m a vegetarian and I (drum) when we’re on tour.”

“If I’m at home, I’m painting,” he continued. “I’m doing something. I have two ways: I’m busy or I’m not. I can handle both of those. It’s the bit in the between that gets you crazy.”

“Just keep moving as much as you can,” Starr concluded. “If you’re in the gym, you’re on the treadmill and lifting weights and you have a program. How hard is it to go and do something good for yourself for an hour?”

Another thing that keeps him young at heart is the excitement of performing. For Ringo Starr, 65 years of musical performances have done nothing to ease the stage fright. “It’s like, oh, God, it’s not going to work,” he explained. “My brain takes over. That’s why I run on stage. … I have a moment of fear and then I run on and as soon as I grab that mic, I’m home. It all just fades away and we’re there to have fun.”