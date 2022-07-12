The Piano Man knows how to put on a show. Billy Joel and Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott have been doing that and more. A great pairing of two music legends. It’s something that can energize a crowd like no other. And it’s something that both Joel and Elliott have used, trading spots with one another at a recent pair of shows. You come on stage with me and I’ll come on stage with you type thing.

And, it’s been awesome for the fans to experience. At a recent show in Detroit, Billy Joel had the rock n’ roll star join him on stage at Comerica Park. The 73-year-old piano player-singer was scheduled to play the first of two nights featuring the two acts. Def Leppard was going to follow the next day. Except, Elliott couldn’t wait for the second night.

The 62-year-old rocker came out and along with Joel, performed Pour Some Sugar on Me. A classic that has lived on over the years. Is it really a karaoke night if someone doesn’t pull this one out at some point?

The thing is, these two have done this in the past. Joel and Elliott really enjoy getting on stage with one another and have made a bit of a habit out of it in recent years. That includes a performance of the same hit single in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The thing is, this show was two years in the making. Another casualty of the pandemic, the show was held off until this past weekend. So, the next time you want to see Billy Joel, maybe try and go to one when Def Leppard is also in town. You never know who will be on stage with the Piano Man.

Billy Joel Catches Def Leppard on Tour with Other Metal Legends

There are few things that will get a stadium full of people excited like a 1980s hair metal band. And Billy Joel was lucky enough to intersect with this tour that features Def Leppard and other iconic bands from the 80s. The mega tour that includes Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blakhearts. With Joel headlining the night before in Detroit, it was like a weekend of music paradise.

Elliott sure was happy to get out on the road again. Def Leppard has a new album to promote, after all.

“This stadium tour gives us an opportunity to promote our new album, but we’re not stupid,” the singer explained. “We’re not going to play every song off of it. We’re going to play a select couple or three. It’s a stadium show. People come to hear what they know, and we’re going to play exactly what you expect from us.”

Don’t you just love it when they play the hits, folks?

If you grew up during the 1980s or your parents did, then this tour is probably right up your alley. And don’t forget that Billy Joel is out and about himself. So many shows, so little time.