Billy Ray Cyrus, Lauren Alaina Set to Celebrate ’90s Country at the Grand Ole Opry

Billy Ray Cyrus heads to the Grand Ole Opry in July to join a summer of festivities celebrating 90s country. Rhett Akins also joins the bill. Akins had a big 90s country hit of his own with “That Ain’t My Truck.” Opry member Lauren Alaina, Coffey Anderson and Tauren Wells also join the lineup. More artists are expected to be announced ahead of the July 15 performance.

“Opry Loves the ’90s” is an ongoing series of special performances at the Grand Ole Opry celebrating the enduring legacy of country music recorded in the ’90s. It’s a very specific genre of music unlike anything else. A younger generation has been reviving those hits, and it’s a concept that has even been the centerpiece of several current country radio hits. Cole Swindell’s “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” for one. Swindell’s tune did a fantastic job of not just relying on nostalgia, but of giving new life to nostalgia.

It’s that enthusiasm that the Grand Ole Opry is leaning into.

“It was a simpler time, a time that gave us the country hits that we’re still singing from the country artists that we still love. A time when a generation of country music icons came into their own and dominated the airwaves,” the Grand Ole Opry site says.

You gotta think such a celebration calls for “Achy Breaky Heart,” right?

A Brand New Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus has enjoyed new success in recent years, thanks in part to a collaboration with Lil Nas X on “Old Town Road.” He also recently divorced his wife Tish, so you’ve got to think he needs to tour, right? Right now, he has just one tour stop on his calendar outside of the Grand Ole Opry appearance. It’s at The Amp at Dant Crossing in New Haven, Ky. on September 23. Learn more about ticket information at his website.

Lauren Alaina in 2022

Lauren Alaina is busy, though. After her return to the Grand Ole Opry, Alaina returns to the road. She’s at Country Thunder Saskatchewan just two days later. Blake Shelton is also on that festival bill. She continues the festival circuit throughout much of the summer. She joins the Breett Eldredge tour for a pair of Pennsylvania dates in September. She also has at least four other visits to the Grand Ole Opry on her current calendar. Check out all of her tour dates and get ticket information at her website.