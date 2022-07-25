Blake Shelton Gives Big Shout Out to Fans After Sunday’s Post-Indycar Race Concert: ‘This Is Real Country’

Country music superstar Blake Shelton gave Indycar fans a big shout-out during a post-race concert in Iowa this weekend.

It was a weekend full of record-breaking temps in Newton Iowa this weekend as the annual IndyCar racing event brought out the fans for a full weekend of racing and music. The event included a full lineup of some impressive country music legends including Shelton, Tim McGraw, and Florida Georgia Line.

Blake Shelton Sends A Shout-Out To Indy Fans During Iowa Performance

Iowa’s Newton Speedway was full of blazing temps, scorching racing events, and even hotter concert performances this weekend. And Blake Shelton was impressed with the Iowa crowd after thousands stayed at the venue Sunday to watch his long-awaited performance.

“I was literally terrified after two days of this,” Shelton tells the excited crowd as he takes the stage on Sunday.

“This being the last day, me being the last guy,” the God Gave Me You singer told the fans. Shelton adds that he worried they would all be “too tired and go home.”

Blake Shelton Beats The Heat In His Iowa Speedway Performance

Blake Shelton took the stage on Sunday wearing a black long-sleeved button-down shirt, strutting to the beat of Neon Light. The country music superstar speaks briefly to the crowd before hitting his set hard performing All About Tonight, Sure Be Cool If You Did, and Honey Bee. In total, Shelton performed 20 songs from past and present during the weekend concert.

Is It Even An Iowa Concert If A Corn Plushie Isn’t Involved?

At one point one of Shelton’s Hawkeye state fans tossed a corn-on-the-cob grinning plush toy onto the stage. Shelton was briefly startled by the gift. However, he quickly grabbed the grinning corn, setting it next to his drink. The singer then moved on to perform killer renditions of The More I Drink, Sangria, and Hillbilly.

“I just want to paint a picture of what’s happening right now,” Shelton says during his performance.

“It’s Sunday evening,” the singer relates.

“The race is over, we’re all still here,” he says. “On a racetrack surrounded by soybeans. People are throwing corn cob stuffed animals on the stage, blocking the sun with paper plates.”

This, Shelton tells the crowd, is “real country.”

“This is beyond redneck,” he quips. “Beyond hillbilly.”

Gwen Stefani Was Already In Party Mode

Blake Shelton’s wife Gwen Stefani had taken the same stage earlier that weekend, so she was already off doing her own thing by the time Shelton took the stage. Stefani usually joins her husband on the stage to duet with her husband on his hits Nobody But You and Happy Anywhere. However, she did not make her appearance Sunday night.

“It’s always weird when she doesn’t come out to sing those songs with me,” Shelton tells the crowd.

“She did her set and went into party mode,” the singer quips.