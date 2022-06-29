blink-182-drummer-travis-barker-hospitalized

News that Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker has been hospitalized hit the media circuit Tuesday afternoon. The music star’s daughter Alabama, who the drummer shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, posted to her Instagram story a message asking fans to please “send your prayers.”

The news broke as TMZ reported the Blink 182 drummer’s arrival at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Travis Barker’s new bride, reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, was by her husband’s side when he arrived at the hospital. The drummer entered the hospital via a stretcher after arriving by ambulance.

Did The Blink 182 Drummer Allude to Health Issues in a Recent Tweet?

Earlier Tuesday morning, Travis Barker appeared to have alluded to something being wrong. The rocker sent out a mysteriously ominous message via his Twitter account. The message, which was sent around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning reads simply “God save me.”

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

However, reports note that this ominous message may not be connected to whatever health issues sent Barker to the hospital Tuesday. It has been noted that “God Save Me” is the song title for a project on which the drummer recently collaborated with another famous name in music, Machine Gun Kelly.

Travis Barker Has Faced Health Concerns In The Past, Surviving Blood Clots And A Deadly Plane Crash

As of early Wednesday morning, no more news as to what it was that sent Barker to the hospital with Kourtney by his side. However, Barker has faced health concerns in the past. The drummer has faced hospitalization for a condition that leads to blood clots.

The Blink 182 musician also survived a deadly plane crash in 2008. The terrifying ordeal killed two and left Barker permanently scarred after suffering third-degree burns on over 65% of his body. As a result of these injuries, he spent three months in the hospital; facing a total of 26 surgeries overall.

Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Tie The Knot During A Lavish Ceremony In Italy

The rocker avoided flying after the terrifying 2008 plane crash that changed Barker’s life as well as the lives of his longtime bandmates. However, he found brand-new inspiration recently as his romance with Kardashian grew.

Barker was able to take his first flight since the accident just last year, in 2021. He was also quick to credit Kourtney Kardashian on his social media for helping him find the strength to step back onto a plane. In the post, Barker noted that “With you anything is possible @KourtneyKardash.”

The couple tied the knot in Italy just over a month ago. The lavish Portofino, Italy affair drew quite a bit of media coverage for the famous couple.