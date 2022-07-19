Blink-182 Guitarist Matt Skiba Questions If He’s Still in the Band: ‘Your Guess Is As Good As Mine’

More than seven years after joining Blink-182 as an official bandmate, Matt Skiba questions if he’s actually part of the punk rock band.

In one of his recent Instagram posts, one Blink-182 fan asked if he was still part of the group. “You guys think he is still in Blink? No Blink content here and the Blink guys don’t Post pictures mis matt,” the fan commented. In response, Skiba shared, “your guess is as good as mine. Regardless, I am very proud and thankful for my time w/ Blink-182. We shall see…”

Late last year, Mark Hoppus said he was open to Blink-182 reuniting with Tom DeLonge. “We haven’t really talked about that,” Hoppus clarified. “I don’t know how that would work if it’s all four of us. Like we’re all going to live in the same house again? ”

Tom DeLonge also shared his interest in teaming up with his former Blink-182 bandmates once again. “I mean, we always talk about playing together again, and I think that that’s definitely something we’re all interested in. Finding the time to do it, where it lines up with everybody’s priorities, is really all that’s needed.”

However, DeLonge definitely seems interested in playing with the group again. “But yeah, I’m down. I think those guys are down. I think just finding the time to do it, and when, is really what we’ve got to figure out.”

Matt Skiba Recalled The Events Leading Up to Him Joining Blink-182 in 2015

Also during Hoppus’ interview with GQ, Matt Skiba shared details about how he ended up in Blink-182. “Mark invited me out for lunch at this beautiful vegan eatery,” Skiba recalled. Heathen said that Hoppus and Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker were waiting for him.

“They both sat down and told me that Tom had quit, ” Skiba explained. “I was still thinking about him leaving the band when they morphed it into a question: Would I be interested in playing with Blink? And Mark said to me, ‘We know your schedule. We already looked. It’s just a matter of, do you want to do it? We would have to start rehearsing immediately.’ And I said, ‘Well of course I want to do it.’”

When asked if he was worried about DeLonge’s feelings at all, Skiba shared, “It wasn’t until an hour or two later that I started to consider Tom’s feelings towards it. From what they told me, he left them holding the bag and I’ve always left it between them. It’s not really any of my business.”

Skiba went on to add that DeLonge has been nothing but a sweetheart to him. “But it’s like somebody dating your ex-girlfriend or your ex-wife or whatever. It’s weird. No matter how cordial or adult everyone is, it’s awkward.”