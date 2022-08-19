Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Returns to the Stage for the First Time Since Cancer Diagnosis in Surprise Performance

We still don’t know what Blink-182 looks like when they reconvene, but bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus is ready to go. He returned to the stage for the first time since January 2020. It was also the first time he’s performed in front of a live audience since revealing his cancer diagnosis in 2021.

The Blink-182 frontman hopped on stage with pop punk band Beauty School Dropout. Hoppus was featured on their single “Almost Famous” from their debut album We Made Plans and God Laughed. He performed their collaboration with the band. Check out video of the performance below.

Good news arrived this week for fans of Blink-182. While Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio has served as Mark Hoppus’s partner in the band for the past few years, he’s unsure of where the band stands. And Hoppus opened up to People about his cancer journey. During the conversation, he said that he’s “open to whatever the next phase of blink is.”

“I’m hopeful for the future,” he said. “I’m just damn glad to be here.”

He says that after he received the diagnosis, his longtime band mates Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker visited him in the hospital.

“It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in, like, five years,” he said. DeLonge left the band in 2015. “It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

“Everybody’s in a really great place right now,” he added of fixing his relationship with DeLonge.

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Opens Up About Depression

Mark Hoppus is continuing to write new music and he says that he’ll see what the future holds for Blink-182. But there were definitely difficult times along the way.

The 50-year-old admits that he fell into a deep depression after receiving his diagnosis. His wife, Skye, helped him get through some pretty dark times. She helped him create a better diet to aid his nausea and dehydration issues through chemotherapy.

“I was in my living room crying and telling my wife, ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’” he says. “She was like, ‘Well, what are you going to do, kill yourself?’ And that’s exactly what I was thinking. It was pretty dark.”

He admits that the moment brought him back to reality.

“It was a total snap-out-of-it moment,” the Blink-182 bassist and vocalist says. “I was like, ‘What a [expletive] thing to say.’ But also, what a kind thing to say. Like, ‘Snap out of it you [expletive] baby. You have a beatable form of cancer. It’s going to suck to get there, but get there.’ I had to do the work.”