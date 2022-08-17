Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Speaks Out About Depression Battle During Chemo

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 was diagnosed with lymphoma in April of 2021. After his first chemotherapy treatment, he sank into a depression. In a new interview with People, he talks about his emotions as he battled cancer.

“I was in my living room crying and telling my wife, ‘I don’t know if I can do this,'” he says. “She was like, ‘Well, what are you going to do, kill yourself?’ And that’s exactly what I was thinking. It was pretty dark.”

But Hoppus’s wife, Skye, helped him through the dark times.

“It was a total snap-out-of-it moment,” the Blink-182 bassist and vocalist says. “I was like, ‘What a [expletive] thing to say.’ But also, what a kind thing to say. Like, ‘Snap out of it you [expletive] baby. You have a beatable form of cancer. It’s going to suck to get there, but get there.’ I had to do the work.”

Skye helped Mark Hoppus through it all. She supported him on his journey. She helped him find foods that’d help him along the way with things like nausea and dehydration.

It wasn’t something he thought that he wanted to share publicly at the beginning, but he accidentally posted a photo of his chemo treatment to social media rather than sending to a friend. He was overwhelmed by the way people responded.

“I thought that once people found out, it would just be like, ‘Haha, [expletive] you. You’re going to die.’ – just the [expletive] side of the internet,” the Blink-182 singer explains. “Instead, everyone was like, ‘You’re going to get through this.’ It was this rad outpouring of support from strangers It gave me so much strength and so much hope.”

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 is Now Cancer Free

Five months to the day after his diagnosis, doctors declared that the Blink-182 frontman is cancer free. He says that there were some difficult times along the way. And that there still are. Much of the worst times came from chemotherapy.

“I had no energy and ended up being on the couch just trying to get through the day,” he said. “I had the worst brain fog. We were sitting at dinner with friends we’ve known for years, and I’m looking at the husband across the table, thinking to myself, ‘I can’t remember your first name.’ And it was like that all the time. I still feel it every couple of days – I’ll forget a word – but it’s much better.”

He’s hopeful about his future.

“Today I’m doing good,” Hoppus said. “The recovery is taking a lot longer than I hoped, but I am in a much better place. I feel like I have a second shot at life.”

The 50-year-old has completely reconciled with his Blink-182 band mate, Tom Delonge. With the news looms the question, will the two reunite the most successful lineup of the band’s history? Matt Skiba has no idea.