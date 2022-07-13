‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces Unexpected Change In His Band’s Tour

This summer Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg took a break from his hit CBS TV drama series to join his New Kids On The Block (NKOTB) band members for the massive Mixtape Tour. This long-awaited tour takes the group across the nation, pulling in fans the group affectionally calls “Blockheads” to enjoy some flashback sounds.

The tour was also, initially slated to take the 1990s boyband north into Canada for a Toronto show. However, the group shared some sad news on social media this week, noting that the Toronto appearance is canceled because of circumstances beyond the group’s control.

Donnie Wahlberg And His Fellow Band Members Share A Disappointing Development With Toronto NKOTB Fans

The popular boy band group which consists of brothers Jonathan and Jordan Knight; Joey McIntyre; Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood, shared this development in a Wednesday social media post. The message, which is sent to the group’s “Toronto Blockheads,” breaks the sad turn of events. However, the singers say, they hope to be back as soon as they can.

“Due to circumstances out of our control, it is unfortunately impossible to present our show in the way it is intended,” New Kids On The Block explain in the July 13 Instagram post.

“Therefore, we will not be able to bring the Mixtape Tour to Toronto,” the group adds. However, the band members are quick to say they plan on heading toward Toronto in the future. Hoping to see the fans they have missed this time around.

“We hope to be back as soon as we can,” the group says in the Insta message. “And look forward to seeing you on the road soon.”

The NKOTB Mixtape Tour Takes Fans Back To The 1990s Sounds With Some Exciting Performances

The 2022 Mixtape tour kicked off this spring in Cinncinati Ohio. The tour continues through this month, wrapping up in Washinton D.C. on July 23. This 2022 leg comes after the group found a very successful run in 2019.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019,” Donnie Wahlberg says of the tour. Wahlberg adds that this tour takes the 2019 show to an entirely different level.

“Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions,” the Blue Bloods star explains.

“To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley and En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited,” Wahlberg relates. “Let’s GO!”