Bob Dylan Banning Smartphones From Upcoming Shows

Legendary musician Bob Dylan has officially banned smartphones from his future shows. The announcement comes after the singer-songwriter revealed that he would embark on his first UK tour in over five years. However, the exciting announcement was overshadowed by the vocalist telling fans they had to lock up their cellular devices while attending the singer’s gigs.

Now, fans of the “Blowin’ In The Wind” singer will be forced to lock their cellular devices into specially provided pouches. The new rule hopes to help fans fully enjoy his shows without distraction.

From October 19 to 24, the hitmaker will play four nights at London’s legendary Palladium before performing in arenas around the UK. Now, concert attendees must place their devices into a Yondr case, which is locked. It resembles the security tags often used in clothing stores.

However, people’s phones will be kept in their possession but cannot be accessed. Therefore, if you need to use your phone, you must return to the “lock and unlock” station. You can then use it at a specific “phone access zone.”

In addition to Dylan, other performers such Dave Chappelle and Hannibal Buress have opted to institute the same lockable bags.

During an interview with CBS, Chappelle explained that phones had become a major distraction during his standup performances. As a result, he’s started a “no cellphone” rule. Now, Chappelle makes all his attendees put their phones in a Yondr bag.

Dylan will later perform at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff in South Wales on October 26. He concludes his tour on October 30 and 31st with two nights at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow, Scotland. Fans can get tickets beginning at 10 am on July 15.

Bob Dylan to resume touring after being away for five years

His loyal fans last saw the musician play when he co-headlined London’s BST Hyde Park in 2019. At the performance, he played alongside fellow rocker Neil Young.

The “Like A Rolling Stone” singer’s last tour was over five years ago. However, the iconic folk singer returned to touring stateside this past March. He was forced to delay the concerts after the US saw COVID-19 cases spike in 2020.

“To all our fans: In the interest of public health and safety and after many attempts to try and reschedule these shows for a workable timeframe this year, it is with deep regret that we announce the US Bob Dylan shows originally scheduled for June/July are canceled,” his official statement read at the time.

It added: “We hope to be back out on the road at the earliest possible time once we are confident that it is safe for both fans and concert staff. Please contact your point of purchase for all information on refunds.”

Dylan’s UK run also supports his acclaimed 2020 record Rough and Rowdy Ways, his first studio album of new music since 2012’s Tempest.