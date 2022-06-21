Bob Dylan, Elton John, More Legends Tribute Beach Boys Co-Founder Brian Wilson for His 80th Birthday

Today is Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson’s 80th birthday, and many music legends and other celebrities have showered the singer with praise and good wishes.

In a video uploaded to the legend’s Instagram and YouTube pages, scores of musicians and actors sent birthday wishes to Brian Wilson.

The seven-minute YouTube video features tributes from many music legends. They include Bob Dylan, Elton John, Smokey Robinson, Joe Walsh, John Fogerty, Al Jardine, among others.

Brian Wilson’s Birthday Wishes

Elton John began the tribute video with high praise, calling Wilson “the only real pop genius in the world.” John remarked about the incredible influence Wilson has had on the music world. Smokey Robinson gave an equally cheery message to Wilson. Robinson said that he loves Wilson and will see him soon. He concluded his message by singing “Happy Birthday.”

Two former bandmates chimed in to wish Wilson a happy birthday, as well. Both Joe Walsh and Al Jardine starred in the tribute video. Walsh blasts a terrific guitar riff in the tune of “Happy Birthday.” Jardine quipped a few jokes before telling Brian that he’ll “be catching up” with Wilson soon.

John Fogerty, legendary rocker from Creedence Clearwater Revival, also added his wishes. However, it wasn’t just musicians wishing Wilson a happy birthday: iconic actors did, as well.

In the video, award-winning Jeff Bridges of True Grit and The Big Lebowski, gushes about his dear friend. “The gifts you’ve given us all these years, it’s so wonderful being alive with you, man.” Acclaimed actor Zooey Deschanel and her musical duo She & Him wished Wilson a happy birthday. Additionally, John Cusack–who played Wilson in the biopic Love & Mercy, sent Wilson warm greetings. He expressed regret that he couldn’t see the band play tonight.

With birthday wishes from these stars and many others, along with countless fans across the globe, it’s safe to say that Brian Wilson is cherished by all on his 80th birthday.

A recent documentary on the famed singer was released last year. The documentary promises to reveal the ‘true’ Brian Wilson, a man enshrouded in legend and myth. Hopefully, Mr. Wilson will have many more birthdays and will continue inspiring generations with his music.