Bob Dylan’s ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ New Recording Fetches Staggering Amount at Auction

If you are a fan of Bob Dylan, then pay attention because a new version of his 1962 song Blowin’ in the Wind was sold at auction. Yes, the iconic singer and song became one again. This version, which was helped along by T Bone Burnett, was sold at Christie’s in London for 1,482,000 pounds, or $1,769,508 million dollars. Christie’s actually posted that the estimate would be between 600,000 and 1 million pounds.

According to Variety, the winning bidder just surpassed that total. Burnett produced this version of the music. Dylan actually did his recording work in Los Angeles; the rest of them were in Nashville. Who has heard this recording? Those possibly bidding on the recording at Christie’s locations in London, Los Angeles, and New York. Additionally, Burnett has offered up some playbacks for media members and others as well.

Unique Recording Of ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’ Gets Some Help From T Bone Burnett

“We are so pleased with the excellent result this evening for the ‘Ionic Original’ disc of Bob Dylan’s first new studio recording of Blowin’ in the Wind since 1962,” said Peter Klarnet of Christie’s in a statement. “To work with such an incredibly important and groundbreaking advance in analogue playback technology is a tremendous honor. We are excited that this is just the beginning for this amazing new opportunity for recording artists to work with T Bone and NeoFidelity to reset the value of music.” Klarnet is Christie’s senior specialist in Americana, books, and manuscripts.

It was with technological advances that Burnett used to make this recording an Ionic Original. Burnett would talk about this type of work in an interview he did with Variety. “This is a chance for us as artists to work at complete autonomy,” he said. “It’s something both Bob and I have done to the degree we could for our whole lives, but this is a chance now to do it not just for Bob, but for many other artists who are gonna do this with us, who’ve already signed up. With any luck, this is the way I’ll spend the rest of my working life, doing these beautiful one-of-one pieces of high art.” He also made it very clear that this recording is an original, not a “copy” at all.

Oh, if you think that you are going to hear this selection on your radio anytime soon, then think again. Burnett makes it clear here that there are other free versions of this Dylan classic. The idea with this type of recording is that it’s original and one of a kind. Who won the auction bid will hear it and, of course, Burnett and Dylan have heard it.