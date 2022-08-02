Bob Heathcote, Suicidal Tendencies Musician, Dies in Motorcycle Accident at 58

Former Suicidal Tendencies bassist Bob Heathcote has passed away at the age of 58. The musician’s son, Chris broke the news on his Facebook page recently. Noting that Heathcote passed away following a motorcycle accident on Sunday, July 24.

In sharing the news on social media, Chris Heathcote notes that his father has “left this earth after 58 years and nearly two months, due to a motorcycle accident.”

The grieving son goes on to say that he can’t “put words together other than the fact that this is a loss I will hardly recover (if ever).”

Chris Heathcote notes that his father was a hardworking man who, while raising five children, kept up his passions in music, traveling, and racing, among other things. He was also a major supporter of the Dodgers, Chris notes.

Bob Heathcote Gained Notoriety As Suicidal Tendencies Bassist

Throughout his life, Bob Heathcote worked in tech and photography businesses, his son notes. These are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the late musician’s passions, Chris adds.

“In addition to his work in the technology and photography industries, dad gained a bit of publicity in the late 80’s as the bass player of the legendary punk/metal act Suicidal Tendencies,” he notes.

“His tenure with S.T. lasted for just one album, the Epic Records release [How Will I Laugh Tomorrow When I Can’t Even Smile Today],” Chris Heathcote continues.

This album, Chris notes brought about some major hits such as Trip at the Brain and How Will I Laugh Tomorrow.

“Those two songs garnered airplay from [Headbangers Ball] on MTV and active rock radio stations,” Chris Heathcote adds. “[I]ncluding the defunct legendary Long Beach-based radio station 105.5 KNAC.”

Bob Heathcote Leaves A Lasting Legacy

Chris Heathcote notes that each and “every moment I’ve shared with my dad will forever remain as a treat.” He continues on to thank his father for all that he did over the years.

“Thank you dad for everything you did for me and my family,” the younger Heathcote says in the post.

“I will miss not only your keen sense of humor but you and me doing a lot of things we loved doing together,” he concludes. “[I]ncluding talking about or listening to music, traveling, going to the beach, going to Mexican restaurants, attending Dodger games, etc.”

Bob Heathcote played bass for Suicidal Tendencies from 1987 through 1989, contributing his talents to the band’s sophomore album. He is also featured in three tracks on the band’s 1989 album, Controlled by Hatred/Feel Like Shit… Déjà Vu. Heathcote was replaced in the band by Rob Trujillo in 1989.

Details surrounding the deadly July 24 accident have not yet been released.