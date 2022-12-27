Bob Marley’s Grandson, Joseph Mersa Marley, Dead at 31

Bob Marley’s grandson, Jamaican-American reggae artist Joseph Mersa Marley, has died at the age of 31.

Mersa Marley was allegedly found in a vehicle, unresponsive, according to a Dec. 27 tweet by journalist Abka Fitz-Henley.

#JUST_IN: Jamaican/American Artiste, Joseph Marley, who's also known as Jo Mersa (@JoMersaMarley), was found dead today in the USA.



Marley was found unresponsive in a vehicle.



Marley is the son of Reggae Star Stephen Marley & the grandson of reggae legend, Bob Marley.

A South Florida radio station called WZPP later confirmed the death with an Instagram post. In it, the publication wrote that the singer, also known as Jo Mersa, died from an asthma attack. It did not share where it happened.

In 2014, Joe Mersa released his debut album, Comfortable. Aside from the five-track LP, he also dropped a seven-track LP titled Eternal in 2021. And he’s known for several collaborated singles, including Burn it Down, which features his brother, Yohan Marley.

“In all honesty, it depends on the vibe because sometimes you will have a tune or idea like a whole tune is in your head but no beat, and other times, you have a beat and no tune,” he said of his songwriting technique while chatting with Jamaica Gleaner in 2021. “That’s for me, of course. I can’t speak for everyone. Some songs I am able to finish in a night, and some take longer.”

He spent his early years in Jamaica before he moved to Florida in high school. He studied studio engineering at Miami Dade College, according to a 2014 Jamaica Observer story.

Mersa Marley never had the chance to meet his iconic grandfather. Bob Marley died of cancer 10 years before Jo Mersa was born. However, he was fully emersed in the legacy that the I Shot the Sherrif singer left for his family. Several of Bob Marley’s 11 children successfully followed in his footsteps, including Jo Mersa’s father, Stephen Marley.

Joseph Mersa Marley is survived by a wife, Qiara, and one daughter.

This is a developing story.