Bobby Flores, Beloved West Texas Country Music Performer, Dies at 61

Grammy Award-winning country music star Bobby Flores has died after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Flores accomplished a storied career as a singer and songwriter. He played with the likes of Willie Nelson, Ray Price, and Johnny Bush. He was also an inductee of the Texas Western Swing Music Hall of Fame. A local Fox affiliate in West Texas reported the news last month.

The musician had been battling health issues for months before the news of his death broke. His family set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the medical expenses he was incurring. The family wrote the following statement for the fundraiser.

“For decades, Bobby Flores has blessed us with his friendship and musical genius, entertaining fans young and old around the world. He has toured across the country, taught hundreds of students, and helped bring to fruition the dreams of many young artists,” the family wrote. “If you know him, you know that he is go, go, go, accomplishing more in 24 hours than most people do in a week. Most recently, Bobby experienced some health issues that caused him to stop long enough to go to a doctor. Unfortunately, the news was not anything he expected. Bobby was diagnosed with Stage IV Esophageal Cancer.”

Bobby Flores, A Country Pioneer

Sadly, on June 23, Flores’ family revealed the revered musician lost his fight against cancer. They released a statement to Fox West Texas confirming his passing.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write to inform you that Bobby was called home to be with our Lord at 12:18 this afternoon,” they wrote. “He was admitted to the hospital last week after experiencing difficulty swallowing. We fully expected him to go home, but unfortunately, he took a turn for the worse Monday night and was put on Hospice.”

The family went on to say Flores was comfortable at the time of his passing. That he slept “deeply and comfortably” for the “first time in a long time.” He passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family.

“The family will hold a private funeral, but please stay tuned for Celebration of Life details that we will send out at a later time,” the statement added. “We look forward to celebrating Bobby’s extraordinary life with you. Please keep our family in your prayers. We ask for space while we process this incredible loss.”

Flores took up the fiddle at an early age and quickly made a name for himself in the Texas music scene. He played extensively across the country during a long and illustrious career. In 2002, he was awarded a Grammy for his playing on the Fredy Fender album, La Musica de Baldemar Huerta.