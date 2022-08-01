Brad Paisley Weighs In on Post Malone’s Legendary Cover of ‘I’m Gonna Miss Her’

“I’m Gonna Miss Her” is one of Brad Paisley‘s biggest hits from a career that spans over two decades. Now though, years following the anthem’s release, rap star Post Malone put a new spin on the song. Upon hearing the cover of “I’m Gonna Miss Her” himself, Paisley said it was so good that it even beats his own version.

According to Taste of Country, the singer previously showed off his country music chops during a benefit concert in Texas. Taking to TikTok last week, the “Sunflower” singer shared a throwback clip from that memorable performance. Check it out below.

Per the outlet, the clip features Post Malone backed by Dwight Yoakam’s band. In reviewing the performance, Brad Paisley said, “This is better than me.”

More humorously, the country star even adjusted his Twitter bio to read, “I write for Post Malone.”

Malone, flattered by the veteran country music star’s compliment, responded, “Brad, there’s no shot, man. I love you so f—ing much, man. Thank you for the love, dude.”

During last year’s benefit concert, Post Malone didn’t just cover Brad Paisley. He also covered another country singer, Sturgill Simpson, whose music features frequently on Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone soundtrack. In addition to “I’m Gonne Miss Her,” Malone also performed Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown.”

Brad Paisley to Join Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Whether or not Post Malone’s version of “I’m Gonna Miss Her” is in fact better than Brad Paisley’s, the country music singer will soon receive recognition for his hard work very soon. Alongside 1990s and 2000s country stalwarts Shania Twain and Toby Keith, Brad Paisley will soon join the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

According to Music Row, the three iconic singer-songwriters are members of the 2022 nominees, with Executive Director Mark Ford stating, “We congratulate all of this year’s nominees in our contemporary categories (of which Paisley is part) and look forward to early August, when we will announce those who will be inducted as members of our class of 2022.”

In speaking about his career over the years, Brad Paisley recalled a time when he visited a hospital where he met a woman with limited speech. While there, he began singing her favorite song to her, and of the encounter, he said, “She sings with me, every word. Music became something that felt like it had the power to heal people. It had the power to brighten someone’s day.”

He concluded by stating, “Music is the closest thing we have to real magic.”

Some of Brad Paisley’s most recent hits include “No I In Beer” and “Freedom Was a Highway” with Jimmie Allen.