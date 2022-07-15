Breland, Keith Urban’s ‘Throw It Back’ Earns Certified Gold

Breland hasn’t released a full-length album and he’s already certified Gold. His collaboration with Keith Urban, the 2021 hit “Throw it Back,” has now sold more than 500,000 units. It was the first time that Breland and Urban collaborated. They’d do it again for “Out the Cage,” a track from Urban’s eleventh studio album The Speed of Now Part 1. They also wrote “Soul Food.” Since then, Breland has also collaborated with Thomas Rhett. That track dropped back in March. It’s titled “Praise the Lord.”

His formal debut Cross Country is set for a September 9 release. It will certainly have the titular track on it, which Breland released in 2021. He also recorded a version with Mickey Guyton. There’s a good chance that a lot of tracks we’ve heard from Breland will pop on his debut, but there are sure to be a lot of fresh surprises, too.

Breland is the Opry NextStage Artist for the month of July. The program from the show that made country music famous focuses on the discovery of new artists and highlights one each month. The future is bright for the adopted Southerner. While Breland was born in New Jersey, he moved to Atlanta after college and rose to prominence there.

Breland Performs for the Troops

During the Fourth of July weekend, Breland visited Fort Jackson and performed for the troops. It looked like a pretty wild party at the South Carolina base.

Breland is hard at the road for most of 2022. And he has an eclectic collection of bills that he’ll be a part of befitting his style. His next stop is at Lori’s Road House in West Chester, Ohio on Saturday, July 16. Then he’ll head up to Canada and back down to California before joining the Brett Eldredge tour for a couple of dates. He’s back at the Grand Ole Opry on July 26.

He joins Fitz & the Tantrums and Andy Grammer for three East Coast dates in August. One is at the scenic Wolf Trap in Vienna, Va. He hops back on that tour later in August for a handful of California dates. He’ll appear at a couple of state fairs along the way with another crossover superstar, Nelly. He’s on a couple of massive festival bills, including TidalWave Music Festival in Atlantic City on August 12. That lineup includes Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Morgan Wallen and Hardy among many others. There’s also LASSO in Montreal on August 13.

He teams up with Russell Dickerson in Nebraska on September 9. That pair will head to Europe for several dates in October. For a full list of Breland’s 2022 concert dates and for ticket information, check out his website.