Breland Performs for Army Troops at Fort Jackson During Fourth of July Weekend: VIDEO

Breland performed for some troops at Fort Jackson this Fourth of July weekend. The “Beers on Me” singer shared a video on his Instagram from on stage at the performance. He teases the appearance of hundreds of service men and women by keeping the camera focused on himself. Then he turns around and reveals the audience which immediately begins chanting “U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!”

“I had the BEST weekend @fortjackson playing a show for these brave young people for the 4th. Thank you @theuso for the opportunity and my new friend @@fortjacksoncommandinggeneral for showing me around the base and what it means to #BeTheForce. I’ll see y’all soon,” Breland captioned the post.

Fans loved the display of patriotism from the rising country music star.

“THIS!!! THIS MADE ME CRY! USA ALL THE WAY! We love you Fort Jackson and every soul who fights for our liberties and freedom. Get it Breland,” replied one fan.

“As a veteran, I appreciate what you did for these young ppl! You are awesome!!!!” added another.

The South Carolina branch of the USO also commented on Breland’s visit.

“We [heart emoji] hosting you! Thank you for bringing so much fun to @fortjackson!” the account added.

Fort Jackson is located in Columbia, S.C. and it is named for former US president and United States Army General Andrew Jackson.

Breland recently collaborated with Thomas Rhett on the track “Praise the Lord.” His rise has been accompanied by a lot of collaborations, including “Throw it Back” with Keith Urban. Mickey Guyton, Chase Rice, Lauren Alaina and Sam Hunt are among others that have hopped on tracks with Breland.

Breland in 2022

It’s been a big year for Breland. His biggest hit, “Beers on Me,” is a collaboration with Dierks Bentley and Hardy. He recently spoke to CMT about that moment.

“There’s something about just a simple song with a simple melody,” he said. “Especially with people being back outside and being able to get back with some of their old friends and do all the things that help us communicate and relate to one another. ‘Beers on Me’ is a perfect song for a world that’s moving toward post-pandemic life.”

The 26-year-old from New Jersey is rolling through America this year. He was at CMA Fest in Nashville in June. He’ll now head to the Marion County Fair in Salem, Ore. on July 9. He has some remaining dates in Ohio and California. He’ll also head north of the border. Check out his remaining schedule and get ticket information at his website.

Breland is riding the release of his latest single “Natural.” It may be his most traditional country song so far.