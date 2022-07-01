bret-michaels-hospitalized-moments-before-poison-concert-in-nashville

Poison frontman Bret Michaels was reportedly hospitalized before a concert his band was scheduled to perform in Nashville on Thursday. There are conflicting reports about what is causing his hospitalization. But Poison was due to be part of a Nissan Stadium concert with fellow rockers Joan Jett, Def Leppard, and Motley Crue. TMZ has reported Michaels was admitted into a local hospital after a reaction to medication. Another report, this one from Metal Sludge, said that he was taken off the show because he tested positive for COVID. Members of Poison, according to TMZ, came out to announce to the crowd about Michaels’ health condition.

Weather has not been good in Nashville on Thursday night. Lightning strikes near Nissan Stadium have caused the show to be called off and fans are making their way home. There is no word on how long Michaels will not be available to sing with his band. Michaels does have a history of health problems, The Sun reports.

Bret Michaels Also Has Had Other Health Issues In His Life

As a young boy, Michaels was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Meanwhile, he also has suffered a TIA, which is similar to a stroke at times. A brain hemorrhage also has been included in his medical history. Still, you cannot keep a good rock frontman down and he’s been fronting Poison ever since the 1980s. You also have seen him pop up on TV shows like The Masked Singer and American Idol.

In an interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine, he talked about what has helped him get through some tough times. “Grace of God, good medicine, and a lot of great family and friends got me through,” he said. Earlier this year, the legendary Loretta Lynn sent Michaels a tender, special happy birthday message. She wrote on Twitter in March, “Happy Birthday to my buddy, @bretmichaels. Recording together and our having our own jam sessions have always been such fun. Hands down, you’re always the rose to my thorns!”

This is a developing story…