Bret Michaels Speaks Out After Nashville Hospitalization

Back in 2020, Poison announced a tour of a lifetime. They would perform in venues across the country for their The Stadium Tour alongside Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Joan Jett. To the dismay of fans everywhere, the tour was postponed a full two years due to the pandemic. But on June 16th, it finally began.

With a two-year wait behind them and an additional two weeks of performances before the one they planned to attend, to say Nashville fans were excited about the show would be an understatement. And sadly, they would be disappointed yet again.

Last night (Thursday, June 30), Poison fans flocked to the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, to see the incredible lineup of musicians. Just minutes before Poison’s performance, however, the band took the stage to announce that they were forced to cancel their part of the show. Their frontman, Bret Michaels, had a medical emergency and was hospitalized.

The news sent fans into a tailspin. Not only is Bret Michaels a Type 1 diabetic but he suffered a brain hemorrhage in 2010. Thankfully, the Poison singer has now put fans’ worries to rest as he announced he’ll be back to full health “very soon” on his Instagram.

“To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!” Bret Michaels wrote. “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible.”

“I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!!” the Poison frontman continued. “I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked hard with my friends Motley/Leppard/Joan and Classless Act!!!”

Bret Michaels Expresses Gratitude for ‘Being on the Good Side of the Dirt’

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has an unusual tradition. Every year, he celebrates an anniversary – not of a marriage or major career achievement but of his life-threatening brain hemorrhage. For Michaels, remembering the most difficult parts of life makes the good days even better.

“This is the roses and thorns of my life,” Michaels explained in a 2020 interview with People. “I’m so grateful. I celebrate the anniversary as being on the good side of the dirt and surviving. I don’t ever celebrate the brain hemorrhage.”

“I’m having the brain hemorrhage at the exact same time that the show’s airing and I’m playing ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,'” he continued. “This is the true irony in my life.”

Bret Michaels explained that, while he’s in good health, he knows that being diabetic means staying on top of your wellness at all times. “With being diabetic, insulin-dependent since the age of 6, I take it one day at a time,” he said. “Thanks to all of our frontline fighters, our first responders, our doctors, nurses, everybody that is out there. I do it all the time, but just so they really know that I am truly grateful.”