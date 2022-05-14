Britney Spears Announces Loss of ‘Miracle Baby’ Early in Her Pregnancy

Britney Spears announced today (May 14) that she has suffered an early-term miscarriage.

The 40-year-old pop music singer and fiance Sam Asghari had been trying to expand their family since she was freed from her 13-year conservatorship late last year.

Spears broke the news on Instagram earlier this afternoon and asked her fans to please give her and Asghari space while they mourn their loss.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” she wrote. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Britney Spears Excitedly Announced Her Surprise Pregnancy Last Month

The Toxic singer is a mother of two with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Until recently, she thought her chances of having a third child was impossible due to her father having rights over her reproductive decisions. And he strictly forbade the singer from expanding her family with Asghari.

Spears expressed her desire to have more children a year ago. And while fighting for her freedom, she stressed that the control over her highly personal decisions was a reason to end the conservatorship. According to her, the “team” in charge of her life was taking their power too far.

“I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby,” she said last June. “But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children any more children.”

However, in April, Britney Spears shared on Instagram that she had fallen pregnant. And the news was a complete surprise to both her and her boyfriend.

As she wrote, she had lost weight before taking a romantic escape to Maui. But when she returned home, she quickly gained it all back and couldn’t understand how. The couple assumed she was “food pregnant,” but Spears decided to take a test just in case.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote at the time. “4 days later I got a little more food pregnant … It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just [lose] it.”