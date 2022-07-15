Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne Speaks Out About Being ‘Suicidal’ in His Past

You can have all the money and fame in the world, but if you don’t have your mental health in check, it doesn’t mean a thing for happiness. Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne recently relayed how true that is as he detailed his battle with depression and suicidal thoughts.

Per Taste of Country, the Brothers Osborne guitarist spoke out about planning to take his own life. In speaking about his mental health battle, Osborne explained, “It was the most real feeling I’d ever had.”

In the end, however, he shared the thoughts that drove him to seek help. Osborne explained, “fortunately for me, I have to give myself some credit. That soul inside of me was like, ‘Dude, you gotta get help.’ And I did get help.”

John Osborne Has a Powerful Metaphor For Those Battling Depression

John Osborne most recently appeared on SiriusXM’s the Highway with Storme Warren to detail his mental health struggle. Plenty of internal and external factors could have triggered the Brothers Osborne guitarist to become “legit suicidal.” However, the outlet states it was his anxiety about the duo’s 2019 album Skeletons that served as a major trigger.

“I feel like we all dip in and out of depression,” the Brothers Osborne band member explained, “maybe a suicidal ideation every once in a while…this was like, ‘Nope, this is what I’m going to do.'”

In order to best relay those feelings of helplessness to fans, John Osborne shared a powerful metaphor.

“When the air masks or the oxygen masks come down from the plane if something’s going wrong, they say to put it on yourself before you put it on the person next to you. I realized if I’m not helping me, I can’t help anybody, and I am a lot happier.”

Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker Headlining Nashville’s ‘Party for a Cause’

After sharing his mental health journey, John Osborne and his brother T.J., who makes up the other half of Brothers Osborne, plan to head to Nashville next month. There, they’ll meet up with country music’s Darius Rucker for August’s “Party for a Cause.” The “Party for a Cause” benefits ACM Lifting Lives, the organization’s charitable head.

Specifically, ACM Lifting Lives “harness[es] the power of our country music community and partners to provide in times of need, with a focus on health-related initiatives.” If you’re interested in seeing some of ACM Lifting Lives’ content, John Osborne actually appeared in this snippet to talk about mental health. Check it out.

Brothers Osborne fans can score tickets to Nashville’s “Party for a Cause” at TicketMaster, per the ACM’s original Instagram post. The event takes place on August 23rd and is heading to the Ascend Amphitheater in Music City. Alongside Brothers Osborne and Darius Rucker, country music fans will also see performances from Blanco Brown, Sara Evans, Travis Denning, and more.