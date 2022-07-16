Bruce Springsteen Celebrates Birth of First Grandchild

Bruce Springsteen is celebrating his Glory Days as the rocker and his wife Patti Scialfa recently met their first grandchild.

As Scialfa revealed on Instagram, the couple’s youngest son, Sam, and his bride-to-be recently welcomed a baby girl named Lily Harper.

There’s no doubt that the tight-knit will spoil the new baby as she is the family’s first grandchild. Her father, 28-year-old Sam, is a firefighter in Jersey City, New Jersey. His older brother, Evan, works for SiriusXM Radio. In addition, their sister, Jessica, is a champion showjumper who won a silver medal at last year’s Olympic Games.

However, the newly-minted grandparents only have a few months to cherish being grandparents before they link up with the rest of the E Street Band and head out on an extensive world tour.

The “Dancing in the Dark” singer and the E-Street Band announced the international tour earlier this year, but anxious fans were waiting for news about when the band will return to performing stateside. Finally, however, the rock icon answered those questions on Tuesday.

He announced that the U.S. run would kick off on February 1, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. He’ll hit cities like Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, and Washington, D.C. The band also has shows throughout the Northeast, near his home state of New Jersey. They’ll have the hometown show in Newark, New Jersey, at the Prudential Center on April 14. That’s currently the final stop of the tour.

Philadelphia, Boston, New York, and Brooklyn are also on the list.

Fans encouraged to snatch up Bruce Springsteen tickets soon, prices expected to soar

Fans can check out all of the United States dates, along with the previously scheduled international dates, at his website.

Fans can get tickets when they go on sale to the general public over the next couple of weeks. The Philadelphia concert is on sale on Tuesday, July 26 at 10 a.m., and New York/New Jersey shows open on Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m.

Other concerts outside New Jersey will also have tickets on sale starting as early as July 20.

However, if you don’t want to wait for tickets, you can grab them now on the secondary market through sites like StubHub, TicketNetwork, and MegaSeats.

In addition, it’s common for tickets to show up on the secondary market first, but be aware that prices may be higher than when they go on sale to the general public. In some cases, they could go for upwards of thousands of dollars.

As of Friday morning, the lowest price on TicketNetwork for the New Jersey show is $736. Other shows across the country are far more reasonable, for now. There are tickets on StubHub in the $100-$200 range for various concerts in Dallas, Orlando, Houston, and Denver.