Bruce Springsteen Fans Ticked at Absurd Ticket Prices Thanks to Ticketmaster’s ‘Dynamic Pricing’

Bruce Springsteen fans are less than thrilled about the skyrocketing prices of The Boss’ latest batch of shows.

As it turns out, the New Jersey rocker’s fans are furious after learning that tickets for his 2023 US arena tour are going for outrageous prices. Shockingly, prices for the superstar’s shows range from $4,000 to $5,000 each.

According to Ticketmaster, during the first day of sales, tickets for mid-floor range seats are in the mid-four figures. In addition, even less than ideal seats are going for $1,000.

However, the jaw-dropping prices resulted from Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing,” in which “platinum tickets” vary in price based on demand. Moreover, as we learned, fans can find “platinum tickets” anywhere in the arena.

On Wednesday, the Bruce Springsteen fan magazine Backstreets notified fans via social media about the outlandish cost of the tickets. The account shared a screenshot of one seat’s price on the tour’s opening night: “Tampa mid-floor for $4,400, anyone?”

Other fans quickly expressed dissatisfaction with the soaring prices, with one writing: “I went back to presale for @spinrgsteen in #Boston and pulled this cute little pair on the floor… for $000. Shameful.”

Another added: “Death, taxes and fans p****d off at Ticketmaster for extortionate ticket practices. I’m sorry @springsteen, but for a guy who’s always championed the working man these prices are a joke.”

Steven Van Zandt responds to Bruce Springsteen shocking ticket prices

Another complained: “@Ticketmaster is shameless, selling seats for $5,000 each for lower bowl at the Tampa show.” Steven Van Zandt, an E-Street band member, is the only person involved in the band to respond to the complaints.

A frustrated fan messaged Zandt, asking if he had seen the cost of the tickets. He replied: “I have nothing whatsoever to do with the prices of tickets. Nothing.”

Regarding platinum tickets, Ticketmaster writes their FAQ page: “Platinum tickets are being sold for the very first time through Ticketmaster. The prices are adjusted according to supply and demand, similar to how airline tickets and hotel rooms are sold.”

It adds: “The goal is to give the most passionate fans fair and safe access to the most in-demand tickets while allowing the artists and everyone involved in staging live events to price tickets closer to their fair value.”

On Wednesday, the first six dates for Springsteen’s US area tour went on sale, with the rest becoming available in the upcoming days.

The “Dancing in the Dark” singer has plans to return to the UK with a string of dates planned for 2023, performing alongside The E Street Band for the first time since 2017.

Their four UK concerts will be in Edinburgh, Birmingham, and Hyde Park.

Springsteen’s concerts will use Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system to try and let more individuals purchase tickets rather than bots that buy large quantities for reselling purposes.