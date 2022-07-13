Bruce Springsteen Finally Unveils 2023 Tour Dates With the E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band are back on the road in 2023. The band announced an extensive international tour earlier this year, but fans were waiting on news about when they will again see them stateside. Those questions were answered on Tuesday.

The United States run will kick off on February 1, 2023 in Tampa, Fla. He’ll wind through Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and Washington, D.C. The band makes stops throughout the Northeast, which is near home. Philadelphia, Boston, New York and Brooklyn are all on the itinerary. They’ll also have the hometown show in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center on April 14. That’s currently the final stop.

Check out all of the United States dates that were announced, along with the previously scheduled international dates, at his website.

2023 US Tour Dates Announced! For complete on-sale details and information on how to register for @ticketmaster Verified Fan, visit https://t.co/YahXTKffvV. pic.twitter.com/CgUpOUftho — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) July 12, 2022

There is a notable, glaring omission of West Coast dates. Portland, Seattle and Denver are the only real treks out west. Could the band be a potential headliner for Coachella? The festival, which is about an hour outside of Los Angeles, begins on the date that the current schedule ends. The Boss could traverse the country and hop on the bill for its’ two weekends in April.

Those Coachella weekends come during a brief break for Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band. The international tour begins on April 28 with a pair of dates in Barcelona. The band doubles up a lot of dates as they traverse Europe until wrapping in Monza, Italy on July 25.

Los Angeles isn’t on the current schedule. There isn’t one California city is on the United States itinerary. There are plenty of other prominent locales that were excluded from Tuesday’s announcement. Nashville isn’t on there. Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Cincinnati are just a few of the other cities missing from the current schedule. All of the dates are in arenas.

He’s not skipping California. Maybe another one of those cities gets skipped, but something is suspicious about the lack of dates in California. One of two things is happening. Maybe there is a second leg coming that will follow the European tour. Or…maybe there’s a short stadium tour in the works? Maybe The Boss follows the Garth Brooks model and adds sporadic, massive shows throughout the country? That’s all speculation, but the band isn’t skipping California altogether. That’s a promise.

The Boss is Streaming on Nugs

Whether you’re getting amped for the new dates or your city got skipped, you can now relive some of the best live moments Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band ever had. Past shows are now available to stream on nugs.net. More will come. That’ll hold you over for a while.