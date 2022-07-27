Bruce Springsteen’s Manager Defends Absurd Ticket Prices Following Internet Outrage

Bruce Springsteen fans have pleaded that the rocker, or those in his circle, comment on his absurd ticket costs for his upcoming tour.

While Springsteen has remained silent on the controversy since tickets went on sale last week, we now have a public statement from his manager.

On Tuesday, six days after it was revealed that “platinum” ticket prices had gone as high as $4,000-5,000, his manager is defending him.

Fans with access codes were offered tickets priced between $1,000 and $5,000, which quickly became the subject of a firestorm. His manager, Jon Landau, has now released a statement defending the pricing model.

“In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing,” he said in a recent statement to The New York Times.

“We chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others. Regardless of the commentary about a modest number of tickets costing $1,000 or more, our true average ticket price has been in the mid-$200 range.”

He added, “I believe that in today’s environment, that is a fair price to see someone universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation.”

Bruce Springsteen’s manager, Ticketmaster stand by prices

In addition, Ticketmaster also released its own statement regarding the price hike problem.

“Prices and formats are consistent with industry standards for top performers,” the company said in a statement. They also argued that only 1.3 percent of tickets sold went for more than $1,000.

“Promoters and artist representatives set pricing strategy and price range parameters on all tickets,” a spokeswoman said. She added that this included “dynamic and fixed price points.”

“When there are far more people who want to attend an event than there are tickets available, prices go up.”

Two days after the rebuttal, Ticketmaster issued statistics indicating that they sold most tickets from $60-400 before fees.

Ticketmaster further said that the average price of all Bruce Springsteen tickets sold in the first three days was $262. They also reported that most tickets were priced at under $200.

Fans were left to choose from “dynamically priced” tickets when the fixed-priced tickets sold out in the first hour.

Ticketmaster has not released the average amounts for these tickets. However, to fans’ ire, those tickets are being offered as much as ten times the value of the fixed prices.

However, sources contend that the company is not responsible for setting ticket pricing. Additionally, they argue that local promoters set all the prices in coordination with the artist reps.

Currently, it’s unclear how much attention the Springsteen team has been giving the uproar. However, it’s a safe bet to say this isn’t a good start to the tour.