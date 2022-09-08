Bruce Springsteen to Perform at Upcoming Veteran Benefit Stand Up for Heroes

Music legend Bruce Springsteen will be performing at the 16th annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit at the David Geffen Hall in New York City on November 7th.

According to Variety, Bruce Springsteen will be joined by comedian Jon Steward for the big event. Other performers will be The Lumineers, Broadway star Amber Man, Hasan Minhaj, Jeff Ross, and Iliza Shlesinger. More performers will reportedly be announced soon. The event will raise money for the Bob Woodruff Foundation in support of veterans.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Bob Woodruff shared, “After an incredible in-person return last year, we are thrilled to welcome everyone back for another night of laughter, healing, and appreciation of our nation’s heroic veterans, fearing some of the funniest comics and most talented musicians on the planet. Stand Up for Heroes celebrates our veterans, military, and their families highlighting their remarkable stories of resilience and service.”

Since its launch in 2007, the Stand Up For Heroes event has raised more than $85 million. It has reached more than 11 million veterans and their families across the country. Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation, also spoke about the upcoming event. “On top of being a hilarious night of jokes and an inspirational night of healing, last year’s return to an in person Stand Up for Heroes was an incredible reminder of the power of communities coming together to rally around a common cause.”

Bruce Springsteen has performed at all but one of Stand Up For Heroes events. The reason why he missed the 2017 event was due to his busy Springsteen on Broadway schedule. Others who have performed over the years are Stephen Colbert, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Jim Gaffigan, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Bruce Springsteen and Other Performers Raised $4.6 Million During Last Year’s Stand Up to Heroes Benefit

Billboard reported that last year, Bruce Springsteen, along with other performers at the Stand Up For Hero. Woodruff also spoke to the media outlet about Springsteen attending the event almost every year.

“We don’t have to ask him,” Woodruff stated about Bruce Springsteen’s involvement. “He comes to us.”

Former Staff Sergeant Brad Lang, who lost his legs after an IED went off in 2011, spoke about the Bob Woodruff Foundation and Bruce Springsteen’s efforts to help veterans throughout the country. “I think it’s great. It’s somebody that can relate to us as we can relate to him. And I think it’s an intimacy that you don’t share with a lot of other organizations. Bruce Springsteen, of course. I mean, come on.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul went on to speak about veteran issues. “They may not realize that they have PTSD. They may not realize that they have emotional and psychological wounds that they’re almost embarrassed to talk about. We have to make sure we remove the stigma and make services like telehealth services available.”