Bruce Springsteen Shows Off Gray Hair, Looks Totally Unrecognizable in New Photo

A fan captured a photo with Bruce Springsteen recently, and the Boss doesn’t look quite like you remember. The 72-year-old was spotted in Brussels, and the photo has been making the rounds on social media. Fans have said that that Springsteen looks like everyone from Woody Allen to Martin Scorsese. Check out one of the Twitter posts below.

“In case you still refuse to feel old – Bruce Springsteen now looks like Woody Allen,” one poster said on Twitter.

The 72-year-old hasn’t been on the road in a few years. So we haven’t seen him make many public appearances. Here, we see him clean shaven, with a head full of gray hair and sporting black-rimmed glasses. He’s looking good! He’s just not quite the Boss we remember. Will he take the new look on the road with him in 2023?

Bruce Springsteen finally announced new North American dates earlier this summer. The Boss has played a few solo shows in recent years, and he performed his Broadway residency. But it’s been since 2017 that he hit the road with the E-Street Band. There was a tour scheduled for 2020, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. The 2016-2017 tour was in honor of the 35th anniversary of The River. Next year, for the first time in six years, the New Jersey rock legends will hit the road again.

Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band Back on the Road

Earlier this year, the band teased fans by announcing an extensive European tour. But they held off quite a while on revealing any North American dates. The dates feel a little incomplete, and there are likely more to come.

The first United States date is on February 1, 2023 in Tampa, Fla. The band has a pile of East Coast dates, including stops in Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Connecticut. Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band have a few dates in the state of New York. They’ll hit Albany, Buffalo, Belmont Park, New York City and Brooklyn. They also get to Boston and Philadelphia, and they wrap it up with the big hometown show in Newark, New Jersey.

The thing about these dates, though – there are strikingly few West Coast dates. Sure, the band hits Seattle and Denver, but there isn’t a single California date. It’s not just that they’re skipping Los Angeles here; they’re skipping the entire state. Yet, they have three dates lined up in Texas. There’s notably also no Nashville date. There are plenty of options for the band to add another leg to this tour.

The United States run ends on April 14, and for now, the band has two weeks off before the European stretch. That wraps in July, and Bruce Springsteen’s fall is wide open. There are plenty of rumors swirling about a potential stadium tour in the fall. Until then, check out all of the current dates and get ticket information at his website.