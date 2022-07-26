bruce-springsteen-ticket-costs-continue-to-shoot-up-to-absurd-prices

Born and raised in New Jersey, the epitome of Americana, Bruce Springsteen, has always been popular with The Garden State. Recently, however, the once-beloved musician has fallen out of favor with his home state.

When Bruce Springsteen released tickets for his 2023 U.S. arena tour last week, his fellow New Jersey natives, as always, rushed to Ticketmaster to purchase a seat. Their excitement quickly turned to outrage, however, as they learned that seeing The Boss live would require shelling out a staggering four to five thousand dollars.

The unbelievable prices drew the attention of NJ.com, who penned a blistering piece about Springsteen, claiming that he “doesn’t care” about his fans and has finally allowed fame to go to his head. “Springsteen, the artist who has defined his career by singing about working-class and disenfranchised Americans, has forgotten his fans,” they wrote.

Now, it’s true that the tickets going for $4,000 and $5,000 are floor seats. However, even the “nosebleed” seats cost close to $1,000 – hardly an affordable option.

“I assume when Bruce shouts ‘Is anybody alive out there?’ on the next tour, it will be more of a medical check-in on those who had to sell a kidney to be able to afford tickets,” one fan joked scathingly.

“I don’t have a chance in hell of winning,” another said. “But I bought a Mega Millions ticket anyway. Maybe if I win, I can afford [Bruce Springsteen] tickets!”

bruce springsteen should write a song about a working man refinancing his car and home to purchase bruce springsteen tickets.



“i got a sixty-nine chevy

with a three-ninety-six

fuelie heads

and a hurst on the floor

i had to sell it to go see the Boss at the Wells-Fargo Center” — john (@johnsemley3000) July 21, 2022

Ticketmaster Disputes Claims of Overpriced Bruce Springsteen Tickets

Ticket prices for Bruce Springsteen’s coming tour are undeniably jaw-dropping. The popular ticket distributor, Ticketmaster, however, claims that it’s nothing out of the ordinary.

Following the intense backlash surrounding the astronomically expensive Springsteen tickets, Ticketmaster released statistics regarding the tour.

According to the ticket service, 88% of Springsteen fans were able to buy the tickets at face value. Typical prices ranged from $40 to $399 before taxes and fees, and the average fan purchased their ticket for $202.

They do, however, use dynamic pricing, which they call “platinum seats” for live events. This system “enables supply-and-demand pricing (adjusting prices according to supply and demand) for live event tickets, similar to how airline tickets and hotel rooms are sold,” according to the Ticketmaster website.

Ticketmaster explained that 11.8% of Bruce Springsteen tickets were marked platinum, which did cause a price increase, but only 1.3% of tickets sold for more than $1,000 across all shows. Bruce Springsteen himself has yet to comment on what fans consider outrageous prices for his tour.

However, Ticketmaster maintains that the prices for the 2023 tour are consistent with industry standards for top performers. Tickets to Paul McCartney and Harry Styles’ recent tours, for example, sold for similar prices.