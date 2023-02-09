Burt Bacharach, Legendary ‘Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid’ Composer Dies at 94

Burt Bacharach, one of the most prolific and well-known modern composers has passed away. The Missouri-born musical genius composed countless pop hits as well as the scores for films such as Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid, Casino Royale, Alfie, and What’s New Pussycat?. His list of collaborators was as long and legendary as his catalog.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Bacharach passed away Wednesday, February 8th, in his Los Angeles home. His publicist Tina Brausan stated that he died of natural causes.

Burt Bacharach’s Legendary Career

Burt Bacharach was a master of captivating melodies. Usually, he worked alongside lyricist Hal David to create his timeless and endlessly catchy tunes. Over his long and lauded career, Bacharach composed music for Aretha Franklin, Tom Jones, and several other pop icons. Additionally, artists like Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, and the Beatles covered his songs. Today, modern artists like The White Stripes and Twista have sampled songs from his catalog.

Over the years, Burt Bacharach won several Grammys and Oscars for his compositions. In 2009, the composer received an honorary Doctorate of Music from Berklee College of Music. He was also the recipient of the Gershwin Prize and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Varied Influences

“The shorthand version of [Burt Bacharach] is that he’s something to do with easy listening. It may be agreeable to listen to these songs, but there’s nothing easy about them. They playing them. Try singing them,” Elvis Costello, who wrote the album Painted from Memory with Bacharach, said of the composer in an interview cited by the Tribune.

The complexity of his songs came from his varied musical background. On one hand, he was a classically-educated musician who studied at the music conservatory at McGill University. Additionally, he studied under the famed composer Darius Milhaud. On the other hand, Bacharach found inspiration in jazz.

When he was a teen living in New York, Bacharach used a fake ID to sneak into local jazz clubs to hear legends like Count Basie and Dizzy Gillespie work their musical magic. In his 2013 memoir, Anyone Who Had a Heart, Bacharach recalled the significance of those nights spent in jazz clubs.

“They were just so incredibly exciting that all of a sudden, I got into music in a way I never had before. What I heard in those clubs turned my head around,” he wrote.

Burt Bacharach’s Long-Reaching Influence

It would be easy to say that Bacharach was a pop composer. However, that doesn’t tell the whole story. Country legend took the Burt Bacharach and Hal David co-write “The Story of My Life” to the top of the charts in 1956. The composer also teamed with legendary soul singer Luther Vandross for several hits. More recently, he worked with rapper Dr. Dre.

Burt Bacharach left behind his fourth wife Jane Hansen and his children Oliver, Christopher, and Raleigh.