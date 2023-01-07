Cage the Elephant Lead Singer Matthew Shultz Arrested

On Thursday, authorities apprehended Matthew Shultz, the lead vocalist of Cage The Elephant at a New York City hotel on weapons charges. On Friday, the NYPD reported that the 39-year-old singer has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of both a weapon and a loaded firearm.

According to the Daily Mail, on Wednesday night, an employee of Bowery witnessed Shultz entering the ground-floor public restroom with a handgun. In response to this incident, police were dispatched to Shultz’s door in Lower Manhattan on Thursday morning and successfully recovered two firearms – a Sig Sauer and Smith & Wesson.

Conflicting media accounts regarding Shultz’s possession of a firearm license for the guns have arisen; The Daily Mail asserted he did not, and yet, ET Canada proclaimed that he had one. Regardless, the Cage The Elephant rocker stayed overnight at the 9th precinct in Lower Manhattan. On Friday, the renowned “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked” artist had ventured away from the 9th precinct station to pick up some medication at Bellevue Hospital. He then returned a few hours later. Prior to his arrest on Thursday, Shultz had a completely clean record.

Cage The Elephant’s name has a decidedly odd origin

Before forming Cage The Elephant in 2006, he worked as a plumber and also worked at an area sandwich shop. Cage The Elephant is an award-winning rock band, having taken home two prestigious Grammys for Best Rock Album: 2015’s “Tell Me I’m Pretty” and 2019’s “Social Cues.” Their 2013 album “Melophobia” was also nominated in the same category. It featured the smash hit singles “Come a Little Closer” and “Cigarette Daydreams.”

Cage The Elephant lit up the alternative rock music scene in 2006. They became a staple of 2010s music with hits like “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked,” and “Trouble.” By drawing inspiration from classic rock, ’90s alternative, blues, punk, and funk, the band created a distinctive sound. The band originated in Bowling Green, Kentucky, but moved to England in 2008. They found tremendous success in the UK with their self-titled debut album released the following year. Shultz joined forces with his elder sibling, Brad. They then recruited Jared Champion, Daniel Tichenor, and Lincoln Parish to form the band.

While attending high school, the members of Cage The Elephant had already begun to form their own band, Perfect Confusion. They released a self-titled LP in 2005. Even before then, Matt Shultz was expressing his musical creativity. He fronted an experimental punk group called Left Nostril while still in middle school. According to Shultz, the band’s name was inspired by a chance meeting with an unstable individual after their 2006 performance. The man reportedly embraced Shultz and kept uttering “You have to cage the elephant” repeatedly.